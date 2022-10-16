Restaurant workers dressed as Power Rangers fend off attacker

A team of employees wearing Power Rangers costumes turned into real-life superheroes after a woman in need of help entered their restaurant.

On Oct. 14, a Twitter user posted a thread about the “craziest” encounter that she witnessed while dining at NōKA Ramen in Oakland, Calif.

“I’m at a ramen shop owned by Thai people in Oakland dressed as power rangers, when a woman comes rushing in saying she wasn’t safe — and a man came running in after her and puts her in a chokehold,” she tweeted.

The Twitter user then answered the most obvious question — why were the employees working while wearing costumes based on characters from an action series?

She explained that the main cocktail served at NōKA Ramen is a drink called “The Noka Rangers.”

“Once the woman had expressed she wasn’t safe, and she didn’t want to go home with this man who was choke holding her, the black power ranger (the manager with a kicka— bob) and the yellow ranger, told the man to leave,” the social media user continued. “He swung at them. This is when all rangers yelled, ‘Huey!’”

According to her, the employee dressed as the Yellow Ranger blocked the punch from the man causing the commotion. All the employees then told the woman in danger to hide in the kitchen.

The man then started using racial slurs and attempted to follow the woman into the kitchen. The Yellow Ranger stepped in again. This time, the masked hero grabbed the man by his collar before removing him from the restaurant.

Another tweet described the chaotic scene. “We’re trying to call the cops. Patrons are shaking & crying. The pink power ranger (hostess) tells us our food is free. The man goes outside, starts picking up chairs, baby seats & salt + pepper shakers to throw at the windows. I, for some reason, start wolfing down my ramen," the user wrote.

The man tried to return to the restaurant with another person, the Twitter user said, but the Power Rangers assembled and locked them out.

Before ending the thread, the social media user wrote that the police eventually arrived at the scene and she was able to thank the workers before she left.

One NōKA Ramen employee replied to the thread and said, “Thank you for sharing this story — we’re so thankful everyone is safe.”

The restaurant also shared the thread on its Instagram page and included a picture of eight employees donning their Power Rangers costumes.

“Our NōKA Rangers were real life heroes last night when an incident occurred,” the caption read. “Like our heroic namesakes, it’s not just the powers and costumes that give us strength. It’s who and what we are inside that empowers us.”

The post celebrated the courageous team members, but also informed customers that the turmoil was “an anomaly.”

“The safety of our guests and employees is of utmost importance to us. We are fully cooperating with the police in identifying the individual involved,” the post concluded.

Many Instagram users left comments praising the staff for defending the woman.