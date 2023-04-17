Reese’s releases Creamy and Crunchy versions of its Peanut Butter Cups

Peanut butter lovers have always been divided into two main camps: Team Creamy and Team Crunchy. Now, Reese's is reviving the age-old consistency debate with the release of its newest innovation: Reese’s Creamy and Crunchy Peanut Butter Cups.

TODAY.com can exclusively reveal that Reese's new, limited-edition Peanut Butter Cups are now available in stores nationwide and will remain on shelves through the summer, while supplies last.

Much like its name suggests, the Creamy Peanut Butter Cups are made with a "noticeably smoother texture," according to the brand, while the Crunchy Peanut Butter Cups are filled with "chunks of peanuts for that perfect crunchy bite."

Both varieties will also have the "iconic peanut butter and chocolate combination of a Reese’s Cup." Pricing is at the discretion of retailers.

To celebrate the launch, Reese's is pitting Team Creamy and Team Crunchy against each other in a fun competition to help determine which variety has the most loyal following.

Starting today, peanut butter fans can try both varieties then visit the brand's website to cast their vote. You'll also be able to see the results in live time.

The competition will run through May 17 and the brand will then announce which peanut butter Americans favor on May 18, aka "National I Love Reese's Day," which is, apparently, a thing.

“While you might think you know your peanut butter preference, you need to try them both in a Reese’s Cup — the best way to enjoy peanut butter,” Reese’s Brand Manager Chris Fenton said in a press release. “With these new Cups, peanut butter lovers will have a delicious way to sound off on one of the most contested disputes. Let the debate begin!”

Also in recent Reese's news, Hershey's debuted a vegan version of its classic Peanut Butter Cup in March.

The brand regularly releases seasonal flavors holidays like Easter and Halloween, and the candy connoisseurs have also experimented with different mix-ins like pretzels and chips and cookies.

In 2019, Reese's released limited-edition cups intendending to spark another debate between fans with the Chocolate Lovers and Peanut Butter Lovers Cups, where the chocolate variety had a lot more chocolate surrounding the peanut butter than an average peanut butter cup and the peanut butter version had more peanut butter inside and a thinner chocolate shell.