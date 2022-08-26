Woman appears to attack group leaving restaurant in video, tells them to ‘Go back to India’

A woman was arrested after she allegedly attacked a group of friends outside a Texas restaurant on Wednesday. The incident was captured on camera, with the woman apparently yelling at the group to “go back to India.”

On Wednesday, officers from the Plano Police Department responded to a disturbance that occurred in the parking lot outside of Sixty Vines restaurant in Plano, Texas, which is about 20 miles outside of Dallas, according to a press release.

Upon arrival, several women claimed that they had been assaulted by another woman. After listening to their statements, an offense report for assault bodily injury and terroristic threats was completed.

The woman, Esmeralda Upton, was arrested on Thursday, at approximately 3:50 local time, on one charge for assault bodily injury and one charge of terroristic threats. She was being held on a $10,000 bond, per police, though she was not listed as an inmate in Collins County Jail.

It was not immediately clear if she had a lawyer.

In a video shared by one of the friends on Facebook, the woman arrested can apparently be heard yelling, “Go back to India! We don’t want you here! If dinner is so great in your country, then stay there.”

As she walks away, the woman recording the video appears to say, “We were not talking to you.” Upton turns around, yells a racial slur and starts hitting the woman recording the altercation.

The five-minute-long video shows the women calling the police, with Upton continuing to apparently verbally and physically attack them as they call the police.

“Dinner with friends ended with a frightening experience. As we left Sixty Vines, Plano and headed towards our cars, an angry, drunk woman came at us with hateful racial slurs and even physically attacked us. We called 911 and thankfully the cops arrived in minutes,” the video’s captioned reads. “I have lived in DFW for 29 years and never have I felt so humiliated, threatened, and scared for my life. Can’t believe this is what America has become.”

The incident is currently under investigation by the Plano Police Department’s Crime Against Persons’ Unit as a hate crime, with additional charges may be forthcoming.

The post was later updated, noting that because of the investigation, they have been advised not to discuss the case at this time.