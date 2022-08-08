Like sands through an oiled up hourglass, time seems to flow by much more quickly than ever before. Days and months blur together — one moment you’re enjoying the blue water and beach sand at the height of summer then all of a sudden you find yourself at the store buying wide-ruled paper and pencils to send your kids back to school. Time slips by so fast, it’s true, but at least as autumn quickly approaches, you’ll have a delicious fall-themed classic cookie to grab on to.

On Wednesday, August 3, Oreo announced on both Instagram and Twitter that its pumpkin spice sandwich cookie would be making a triumphant return on Monday, August 15 for the first time since 2017. For those of you counting down at home, that’s in exactly one week, so mark your calendars.

Like all items pumpkin spice, from Krispy Kreme’s early August foray into the perennial fall flavor to the yet-to-be-officially-announced return of Starbucks pumpkin spiced latte, these special edition Oreos are only returning for a limited time after they hit stores nationwide.

“Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are the classic original snack cookies you’ve always known and loved, but with the unforgettable twist of pumpkin spice flavor creme to celebrate fall,” said Oreo on its website. These limited edition Oreo cookies feature two golden wafer cookies filled with a rich pumpkin spice flavored creme, making them the cookie equivalent of a pair of suede Uggs.

In recent years, companies have treated the first chill in the air as time to bring back various pumpkin spice products as varied as pumpkin spiced bagels and popcorn to likely less-popular items such as pumpkin spiced salmon.

Oreo has instead opted to not ride the pumpkin wave in recent years, only releasing this limited-time flavor twice before in 2014 and 2017. In that time, the company instead opted to release a cavalcade of various fun flavors around the summer to fall months like chocolate hazelnut and java chip, mint chocolate chip and apple pie, amongst others.

Reaction on social media to the return of this flavor, just like a pumpkin spice blend itself, has been thoroughly mixed.

“It’s tooooo earlyyyyyyyyyyy,” said one user on Twitter.

“It’s not even September yet,” said another user on Instagram.

Still, there are others who are beyond excited for the cookie’s return.

“Yes! Happy to see Pumpkin Spice, one of my top 3 favorites, return,” said a fan on Twitter. “I was saddened when Maple Syrup replaced it for the last two years.”

“Oreo, I would eat these all year long!” said another fan on Twitter. “Can’t wait for them to come out. It’s been so long. And it’s NEVER too early for pumpkin spice Oreos!”

Whichever side of the pumpkin spice debate you fall on: whether it’s firmly against like Al Roker with PSLs or firmly for like some of our staff who found this very cookie “surprisingly tasty” and like “someone has finally figured out how to fit a pumpkin pie into the palm of one’s hand” when we tried them for ourselves back in 2014, rest assured, these cookies will probably sell out with great haste, no matter how you feel about them.

It’s also probable that thanks to Oreo, at least one person is going to revel in the cheugy of fall. They’ll spray on some pumpkin spiced cologne, don a loose knitted scarf, sweater set and corduroys to go buy a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, blissfully dipping a pumpkin spice Oreo into it and taking a bite of pure autumn bliss — and well, that person is likely the one that just told you this news.

Related: