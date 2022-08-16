I tried the new Girl Scout Cookie — here’s what it tastes like

Picture it: You’ve just parked at the supermarket on your weekly jaunt to pick up a few essentials. After you step out of your vehicle, you spy a familiar and welcome sight, much like a watery mirage in the acrid desert. It’s a group of Girl Scouts standing in front of your local grocers with a table of boxes of what cookie-lover craves — yes, it’s Girl Scout Cookie season. And this time, a brand new flavor joins the fold.

Today, Girl Scouts of the USA announced it’s kicking off a countdown to the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season with the announcement of an all-new cookie: Raspberry Rally! I don’t know about you but I can hear trumpets sounding.

Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookies in 9-ounce packages. Girl Scouts of the USA

The more-than-a-century-old organization has added the new flavor which features a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolaty coating. According to Girl Scouts, Raspberry Rally serves as the sister cookie to Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same coating. The Thin Mint Cinematic Universe expands!

Raspberry Rally joins all the Girl Scouts' other signature flavors from Samoas to Adventurefuls (last year's new cookie flavor) and will be available nationally during the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season which starts in January. Raspberry Rally will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online direct shipment only, enhancing the scouts’ e-commerce sales experience and entrepreneurial skills.

According to Girl Scouts, proceeds from in-person and online cookie orders of Raspberry Rally and its whole portfolio of cookies directly benefit local councils and Girl Scout troops. Your cravings are for a good cause.

Cheers! Raspberry Rally Girl Scout Cookies. Girl Scouts of the USA

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program encourages girls to be risk takers, to think outside of the box, and to be confident in their own abilities,” reads a statement from the Girl Scouts of the USA. “Whether they’re working toward earning their Cookie Goal Setter badge as a Daisy or their My Cookie Business Resume badge as an Ambassador, Girl Scouts are learning qualities crucial for all forms of leadership and life-skills through the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program in the world. The program embraces the understanding of the world of business, money management, and entrepreneurship.”

The statement adds that when Girl Scouts learn leadership, problem-solving and community building through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, it results in an invaluable experience that cultivates an innovative, entrepreneurial spirit. According to some successful folks, they’re right — many prospering entrepreneurs in adulthood have often been credited with starting a lemonade stand or selling Girl Scout cookies with instilling in them an enterprising spirit.

Girls Scout cookies for sale in the Mar Vista neighborhood in Los Angeles, California in 2022. Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

So, what do they taste like?

When I received a package from the Girl Scouts last week with several boxes of deliciousness, it was hard not to rip the box open and gobble down all the cookies. You all know how enthralling Girl Scout cookies are, so the fact that I had a brand-new flavor that won’t be sold for months right there on my desk to try was hard to keep under wraps — but as a serious and experienced journalist, I didn’t have a single bite until I sat down to write this so that my impression was fresh. I did that for you all.

With that, my verdict on the cookies: Raspberry Rally is delicious. I don’t often go for many raspberry-flavored treats, as the flavoring often reads artificial to me (like blue-raspberry anything, for instance) but there’s something about the flavor in these that dodge any of those raspberry pitfalls.

I danced like this little girl while eating those Raspberry Rally cookies. Girl Scouts of the USA

Also the fact that Raspberry Rally is a companion cookie to Thin Mints and shares almost all of the characteristics of that iconic biscuit conjures the familiarity of its minty sibling with that meltingly thin chocolate coating. Raspberry Rally, though, has a remixed feel to it, inspiring the same kind of flavor impression I get when I have a uniquely flavored Kit Kat or a special edition Oreo. The only thing I haven’t done yet is put them in the freezer, just like so many do with Thin Mints, but this time, with a berry twist.

Girl Scout Cookie aficionados can get Raspberry Rally cookies during the official Girl Scout cookie season which runs from January through April, but local programs may vary. In addition to reaching out to your local scouts and checking out the Cookie Finder, shoppers can text COOKIES to 59618 to find out how to get cookies in their area as soon as humanly possible. Believe me: You’ll want to.