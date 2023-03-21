McDonald’s is offering a $3 breakfast menu in select areas

McDonald’s USA is offering value during breakfast time with a new 2 for $3 mix and match deal at select locations across the U.S.

On March 13, The Fast Food Post reported rumblings that for $3, customers could select two of four breakfast options as part of a deal in select markets. And if you like sausage, you’re in luck: the items included in the deal are the Sausage McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit, Sausage Burrito and/or a serving of Hash Browns.

Three of the four items offered as part of 2 for $3 Mix & Match breakfast offer. McDonald's

Sources say that this specific 2 for $3 mix and match breakfast offer is available for customers at participating restaurants in Ohio and Virginia, but that many other markets have their own particular deals as part of McDonald’s USA’s rotating special offers.

These deals vary by market, but the McDonald’s App will give you the rundown on the latest deals at your local restaurant. For instance, my local McDonald’s in the Washington D.C. area is offering a $1.19 deal on Large Fries, as well as a 20-piece McNuggets with 2 Large Fries for $9.99 in honor of the Wizards District Gaming NBA2K Team.

McDonald’s has offered enticingly low prices on select menu items for decades, including the Dollar Menu, which was rolled out to great fanfare in 2002. That later became the $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in 2017, and now includes the Sausage McMuffin, in addition to other popular menu items such as the McDouble, the McChicken, Chicken McNuggets, fries and soft drinks.

For those wondering when McDonald’s starts serving breakfast, the fast food chain follows the sun: as soon as its restaurants open, the early bird gets the Sausage McMuffin, so to speak.

“Local breakfast menus and hours may vary by restaurant, which Co-Ops and franchisees decide at their discretion,” a McDonald’s spokesperson told TODAY.com on March 8, so check the hours of your local McDonald’s before heading out the door.

The fast food breakfast wars have been going for as long as McDonald’s iconic Egg McMuffin was first introduced back in 1972. Since that fateful day, other fast food chains’ breakfast items have come and gone (RIP, Taco Bell’s Waffle Taco.)

Still, recent breakfast offerings from other chains are proving to have some sticking power like Burger King’s French Toast Sticks or Chick-fil-A’s Chicken Biscuit. Among these offerings from the competition, some lucky McDonald’s customers are now finding it possible to enjoy a few signature McDonald’s breakfast items for one low, low price, proving that the fast food wars are far from over.