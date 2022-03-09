McDonald’s employee in NYC stabbed multiple times at work; suspect at large

A McDonald’s employee in New York City was stabbed multiple times early Wednesday while at work, police said.

The New York Police Department received a call at 12:40 a.m. about an assault with a knife at the McDonald’s at 2142 3rd Ave. in East Harlem. Officers found the employee, a 31-year-old man, with “multiple stab wounds about the body.”

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect entered the restaurant and “engaged in a dispute with employees.” The victim tried to defuse the situation, but ended up attacked. He was stabbed in the back and arms and slashed in the face with a box cutter, according to police.

The suspect, described by authorities as a 6-foot tall man with a thin build, is at large. He was wearing a dark green jacket and a ski mask at the time of the attack.

The stabbing took place a few blocks from a Burger King restaurant where 19-year-old cashier was fatally shot during a robbery attempt earlier this year, according to NBC New York.

The attack comes one week after a 16-year-old McDonald’s employee in Phoenix was fatally shot in the restaurant’s restroom. A suspect in the shooting, also 16, turned himself in, police said Monday.

This story was first published by NBCNews.com.