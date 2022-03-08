McDonald’s bows to pressure and shutters more than 800 eateries in Russia

McDonald’s announced Tuesday that it was temporarily closing its more than 800 eateries in Russia, and condemned Moscow’s bloody invasion of Ukraine.

The move came as the fast-food giant faced increasing pressure to get off the fence, and after a spate of other well-known U.S. companies announced they were halting their business dealings in Russia.

McDonald’s also said it was closing Ukrainian restaurants while “continuing to pay full salaries for our Ukrainian employees,” many of whom have sought sanctuary from the fighting in nearby Poland.

“In Poland and many other markets across Europe, our System has literally opened their homes, their hearts, and their restaurants” to those who have fled, the company said in its statement.

“The conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Europe has caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people,” it said. “We join the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying for peace.”

McDonald’s said it would keep paying the salaries of its Russian workers, as well.

“We understand the impact this will have on our Russian colleagues and partners, which is why we are prepared to support all three legs of the stool in Ukraine and Russia,” it said. “This includes salary continuation for all McDonald’s employees in Russia.”

McDonald’s said it has 62,000 employees in Russia.

“In the thirty-plus years that McDonald’s has operated in Russia, we’ve become an essential part of the 850 communities in which we operate,” it said. “At the same time, our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine.”

McDonald’s opened its first fast-food restaurant in the then-Soviet Union some 32 years ago, and now has 847 eateries in Russia and 108 in Ukraine.

Those restaurants account for 2% of McDonald’s sales, about 9 percent of its revenue, and 3% of its operating income, according to the company.

But experts said the fast-food chain’s reluctance to shutter its restaurants after the invasion stems from the fact that just 16% of its Russian locations are franchises owned and operated by local Russians, and all of the restaurants in Ukraine are run directly by the company.

“In 2014, after Russia was hit with sanctions in response to its Crimea invasion, there was a perceived negative reaction at the country level against American companies, including McDonald’s whose Moscow restaurants it closed for ‘sanitary violations,’” Bank of America securities analyst Sara Senatore wrote in a note to clients Monday that was obtained by CNBC.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.

