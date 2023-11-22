Thanksgiving with Martha Stewart is back on after brief cancellation, she says

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Thanksgiving is clearly Martha Stewart's Super Bowl, but after announcing that she was canceling her annual turkey dinner, she says the meal is back on ... sort of.

Stewart previously told Kelly Clarkson on the singer's titular talk show that she "gave up" on her Thanksgiving meal.

“Oh, I gave up Thanksgiving. I canceled,” she told Clarkson on an episode that aired last week. She explained that she'd initially intended to host the meal, but nine of her guests canceled because someone got sick.

“So I decided, I called up my chef friend and I said, ‘We’re not doing Thanksgiving,’” Stewart said.

She told Clarkson at the time that she had to cook 15 turkeys on different shows, including TODAY, and was "turkeyed out." Stewart then explained she planned to stop by several friends' homes on the day of to "taste different courses" instead.

Once the news that Stewart had canceled her dinner, fans were shocked and the Thanksgiving icon had to take to her Instagram page to clear things up.

"It’s not true that I gave up Thanksgiving! What I cancelled was the planned gathering at my house due to guest cancellations and new travel plans!" she wrote in a statement. "Instead, I am busy prepping to bake thirty pies — and I promised to bring a stuffed and roasted 20-pound organic, heritage bird to my friend Stephen Sill’s home to supplement the rest of his buffet."

She added that she is "baking lemon tarts, cranberry tarts, chocolate pecan pies, pecan pies and pumpkin pies," to share with her staff.

Stewart said that she plans to stay home for two days to do some planting over the Thanksgiving break and prepare her gardens for winter. She also took a moment to encourage world peace.

"I hope that soon we will see an improvement in our world’s affairs and that there will be some resolution regarding the Ukraine-Russian conflict, and the Israeli-Palestinian war that is harming so many," she concluded. "Our world needs some good news- its people need respite from political, environmental and social conflicts. Let’s hope and pray for peace!"

Martha Stewart being crowned queen of Thanksgiving in 2022. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Stewart has been a fixture on TODAY for more than 40 years. She's celebrated many Thanksgivings with us and we crowned her queen of Thanksgiving last year. In 2020, she told NBC News that she'd cooked "at least...60 Thanksgivings."

So it sounds like baking only 30 pies and 16 turkeys this year is actually a break for her!