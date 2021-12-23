Most people would be somewhat alarmed to find a tiny frog in their lettuce, but Simon Curtis has decided to embrace the unexpected discovery.

The recording artist recently let his Twitter followers know that he'd spotted an adorable little frog in the bottom of his romaine lettuce that had been sitting in his fridge for a few days. It was too cold at the time (27 degrees) to release him outside, so Curtis turned to his social media following for advice on what to do next.

"Back in the fridge until it warms up outside tomorrow? He’s hopping and clearly well and I bought this lettuce like four days ago… he’s so adorable I really don’t want him to die," he wrote.

The 35-year-old opted to put a few pieces of lettuce back into the container, gave the frog a Mason jar lid of water and sprayed the whole container down with water. He also gave him a name: Tony.

Tony seems to be a gentle, happy little frog and he even lets Curtis hold him.

There's one little problem, though — the frog is a bit of an escape artist and he's been giving his new roommate a run for his money over the past few days.

Curtis bought Tony some food at a pet store to keep his belly full and confirmed with a biologist that he is a green tree frog.

Tony has had plenty of adventures in his new home in just a few days.

Including taking refuge among with the shampoo bottles in Curtis' shower.

"He was so dehydrated and shriveled I was worried he’d died, but he’s now immersed in distilled water, cleaning himself, and coming back to life!!" Curtis wrote.

On Wednesday, the recording artist set out to purchase Tony a “proper terrarium” at PetSmart and he asked his followers if he should keep him as a pet or release him into the wild (the majority have voted to keep him so far).

Only time will tell if Tony becomes a permanent resident in Curtis' home, but the recording artist has learned one important lesson from this whole saga: always check the lettuce box before you buy it.

As it turns out, though, finding a tiny creature in your prepared greens isn't as rare as you might think. In 2019, researcher Daniel Hughes from the University of Illinois conducted a review of a 15-year period to see just how many “wild vertebrates” had been found in prepackaged produce during that time.

According to Hughes and his team, news outlets reported on 40 unique incidents of people finding frogs or rodents in bagged/boxed greens between 2003 and 2018.

Amphibians and reptiles (tree frogs, toads, lizards and snakes) accounted for 30 of the 40 incidents and most of the critters were dead, with a few being alive. The rest were rodents (birds and one bat).

The tiny little frog that Curtis found in his lettuce is one of the lucky ones who made it out alive, and his new owner is thrilled that his followers are getting a kick out of Tony's antics.

"The number of people being touched by Tony the tree frog’s story is really so moving to witness, and also a good reminder of just how much we all deserve kindness, no matter who, or what, we are," he wrote.