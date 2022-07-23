Lupita Nyong’o shares video eating ant-topped fruit at fancy LA party

“Black Panther” actor Lupita Nyong’o showed off her foodie side at a recent high-end outdoor get-together.

The adventurous actor shared a video of her biting into a fruit garnished with ants.

Nyong’o appeared at the Audi-sponsored event in Los Angeles, which featured food from the Copenhagen-based restaurant Noma, according to a release.

“It’s really good!” she exclaimed in the video after taking a bite. “It’s not even crunchy or anything!”

The video showed the Oscar winner sporting a pink one-shoulder jumpsuit and holding a glass of bubbly while showing off the treat before having a taste.

“You can call me Ant-Woman,” the actor joked in her caption for the video, in a nod to her Marvel roots.

The colorful canapé roused up a swarm of comments and cheers from impressed fans.

“Excellent! I’ve had ant eggs (escamoles) but not a grown ant. Were they nutty in flavor?” another curious fan replied.

“Different varieties of ants have different flavors!” another supportive Instagram user remarked.

“I hear they taste lemony!” one user commented on the post. “Most of the world eats bugs outside of large western nations.”

Humans have long eaten insects and many regions of the world occasionally feature ants in their food — including Mexico, where Nyong’o was born and Kenya, where she was raised.

Even in the United States, it is more common to see bugs featured in culinary settings — for example, one food stand at the Seattle Mariners ballpark features chapulines, or toasted grasshoppers.