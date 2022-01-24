Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen free doughnuts to blood donors

A serious situation just got a little bit sweeter.

Krispy Kreme announced Monday it would be offering one dozen, free Original Glazed Doughnuts to anyone who donates blood this week.

The offer comes after the American Red Cross declared its first-ever "blood crisis" earlier this month. The organization supplies 40% of the country's blood and said in a press release it has experienced a 10% decrease in the number of people donating since the start of the pandemic.

Krispy Kreme is giving blood donors a dozen free doughnuts to help combat a nationwide blood shortage. Krispy Kreme

The current nationwide blood shortage traces back to previously cancelled blood drives due to staff shortages and limitations, the flu season and the ongoing pandemic, according to the American Red Cross.

"The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis — its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care," the organization said in a press release. "Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments."

And since this January is National Blood Donor Month, Krispy Kreme decided to make a dozen of its doughnuts free through next Monday, Jan. 31, for anyone who donates blood from now until then.

"With the nation facing its worst blood shortage in over a decade, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those willing to roll up a sleeve and give blood during January, National Blood Donor Month," the company said in a press release. "It’s our way of helping the American Red Cross increase awareness of this urgent need and saying 'thanks' to those who step up to help their community."

This isn't the first time Krispy Kreme has offered free doughnuts in response to a health crisis. Last March, the company offered one free doughnut every day for the rest of the year for anyone who got vaccinated against COVID-19. Then, the following August, they sweetened the deal to two free doughnuts per day for the following two months. The chain gave away more than 2.5 million doughnuts in its vaccination campaign.

Eligible blood donors are 17 or older (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are of general good health. They must show a valid blood donor card or driver's license before their donation can be taken at an American Red Cross location.

To get the free doughnuts, donors must order in-person at a Krispy Kreme shop and show proof of their donation to the American Red Cross or any other blood donation organization.