Didn’t win the lottery? Krispy Kreme will give you a free doughnut

Sadly, the odds of taking home Tuesday's $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot aren't exactly in our favor. But Krispy Kreme is rolling out a new freebie offer to make everyone feel like a winner this week.

Here's everything you need to know about the sweet promotion.

Winning and losing lottery tickets will score you a free doughnut.

We know where we'll be this Tuesday and Wednesday. Courtesy Krispy Kreme

Whether you win or lose tonight (or in any other lottery), you can still score one free doughnut at your local Krispy Kreme.

Customers can cash in on the offer in one of two ways:

Bring a Mega Millions lottery ticket dated Aug. 1 to your local Krispy Kreme.

Show up to a Krispy Kreme with a losing ticket from any lottery.

In return, you’ll receive a free Original Glazed Doughnut. The offer is limited to one freebie per customer, while supplies last.

“Tuesday’s $1 billion lottery drawing reminds us that we definitely hit the lottery when it comes to our fans. There’s probably a billion reasons we love them so much. So, this week we want them all to win some ‘dough,’” the brand shared in a press release.

The offer only lasts for two days.

The two-day promotion runs Tuesday, Aug. 1 through Wednesday, Aug. 2 at Krispy Kreme shops nationwide.

Krispy Kreme is known for its generous freebie offers.

In recent years, Krispy Kreme has enticed customers into its shops with a plethora of tempting deals. Last month, the chain celebrated its 86th birthday by offering customers a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for 86 cents when they purchased any dozen at regular price.

Krispy Kreme celebrated National Doughnut Day in May with two offers: one free doughnut (no purchase necessary) and $2 Original Glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen.

The chain is also known to celebrate special occasions like Election Day and regularly honors graduates, first responders and teachers with fun promotions.