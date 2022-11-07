Doughnut forget to vote! Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts on Election Day

Still not sure if you're going to vote on Election Day this Tuesday? Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet incentive to head to the polls with its latest deal.

The doughnut chain is giving away one free Original Glazed Doughnut to all customers on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in participating shops across the U.S.

You don't have to show proof that you voted to take advantage of the deal, but the company has hopes that this sweet promotion will remind customers how important it is to let their voices be heard in every election.

There's a limit of one free doughnut per customer. Krispy Kreme

“A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day,” Krispy Kreme global chief brand officer Dave Skena said in a press release. “So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks.”

You can score your free doughnut in stores or via the drive-thru at participating Krispy Kreme shops in the U.S. (check out a full list here), and there's no purchase necessary.

This is the latest in a string of promotions Krispy Kreme has held in recent months. Most recently, the chain offered drivers some relief amidst rising gas prices with a “Beat the Pump” deal that let customers purchase a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for the same price of the national average of one gallon of regular gas.

In September, Krispy Kreme unveiled a new limited-edition trio of doughnuts inspired by churros called ChurrDoughs. Shortly afterwards, the chain announced a new partnership with fast-food giant McDonald’s and revealed that nine of its restaurants in the Louisville, Kentucky area would be selling three Krispy Kreme doughnut varieties for a limited-time test run.