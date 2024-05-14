Krispy Kreme and Dolly Parton partner for a Southern-inspired doughnut collection

Dolly Parton has been working “9 to 5” at Krispy Kreme.

On May 14, the doughnut chain and the country legend announced their sweet collaboration: “Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection,” a delectable and deep-fried quartet of doughnuts.

Each flavor was designed with the 10-time Grammy Award winner and Southern cooking diva’s down-home touch.

The Dolly Dazzler Doughnut features a signature chocolate Dolly butterfly piece. Krispy Kreme

Fans can enjoy the collection starting today at participating Krispy Kreme shops for a limited time. Orders will come in a limited-edition “Dolly Parton dozens” box.

The four flavors include:

Dolly Dazzler Doughnut: This Original Glazed doughnut is dipped in strawberry icing and dotted with gold, pink and white glitter sprinkles. It’s finished with a signature chocolate Dolly butterfly.

This Original Glazed doughnut is dipped in strawberry icing and dotted with gold, pink and white glitter sprinkles. It’s finished with a signature chocolate Dolly butterfly. Peachy Keen Cobbler Doughnut: This unglazed doughnut is filled with real peach filling, dipped in brown sugar icing and has a crunchy cobbler topping.

This unglazed doughnut is filled with real peach filling, dipped in brown sugar icing and has a crunchy cobbler topping. Banana Puddin’ Pie: Also unglazed, this doughnut is filled with banana pudding made from wafers and banana pudding cream. The treat is then dipped in yellow icing and topped with white icing swirls and a wafer cookie.

Also unglazed, this doughnut is filled with banana pudding made from wafers and banana pudding cream. The treat is then dipped in yellow icing and topped with white icing swirls and a wafer cookie. Chocolate Crème Pie: Using an Original Glazed doughnut as a base, this option gets topped with a swirl of chocolate brownie cream and vanilla whipped topping. It’s finished with a sprinkle of chocolate cookie crumble.

Six-packs featuring the Dolly Dazzler Doughnut, Banana Puddin’ Pie and Chocolate Crème Pie Doughnut will be available at select grocers — find out if your store is a carrier via the chain’s location finder.

Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection is available for a limited time. Krispy Kreme

“Having some of my very favorite southern flavors in one, unique doughnut collection from Krispy Kreme is so special to me,” Parton said in a press release. “These doughnuts remind me of home. So, I’m excited for folks to share them with their own family and friends. They’re pretty sweet, if I do say so myself!”

David Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief brand officer, said the doughnut brand and Parton are both synonymous with joy, which is the key to their partnership.

“It was a joy — and an honor — to collaborate with Dolly to create her signature doughnut collection,” Skena said in the release. “These doughnuts are going to dazzle and delight fans just like Dolly herself.”

Additionally, the brand is celebrating this partnership by inviting fans of the singer to get all “Dolly’d Up.”

Anyone who visits Krispy Kreme shops on Saturday, May 18 in Parton-themed attire — whether that be a big blonde wig or their favorite merch from the “Jolene” singer — will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut. Surely you have a “Coat of Many Colors” somewhere in your closet to throw on in the name of free breakfast.

If dressing up isn’t your thing, you can still land a free doughnut by singing your favorite Parton song in-store — and with more than 60 albums under her sequined belt, there’s plenty of material to choose from.