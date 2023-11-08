Kraft debuts first-of-its-kind grilled cheese and tomato soup dumplings

While enjoying the iconic duo of grilled cheese and tomato soup, have you ever wondered, “What if I could eat this in dumpling form?” No? Us either. Regardless, thanks to Kraft Singles, this is now a reality.

On Nov. 8, Kraft Singles announced a collaboration with “Top Chef” finalist Shirley Chung to bring the world a brand-new Chinese American fusion food: Kraft Singles Souplings.

There’s nothing like the the pure bliss of dipping a toasty grilled cheese into a steaming bowl of tomato soup and taking a bite. With its Souplings, Kraft Singles aims to capture that taste and feeling in the form of Chinese soup dumplings (xiao long bao) to create a comforting bite we imagine is ideal for lunch at home on a snow day.

Kraft Singles Souplings. Kraft

“Grilled Cheese and Tomato soup is the American icon for simple, classic, go-to comfort food. Dumplings, too, are a delicacy that delivers easy enjoyment,” Stephanie Vance, Kraft Singles’ brand manager, said in a press release. “KRAFT Singles is thrilled to partner with Chef Shirley, known for her celebrations of American classics via unique Chinese fusions, to bring people a playful new way to enjoy the simple, melty flavors of this combo.”

The combination of grilled cheese and tomato soup has been around for decades, when after World War II, schools and government institutions served the pair together, cementing their place among other classic American culinary duos like peanut butter and jelly, and burgers and fries.

Chef Shirley Chung presents Kraft Singles Souplings. Kraft

Chung rose to prominence on “Top Chef” Season 11, finishing in third place, and returning for season 14, where she was the runner-up. In 2018, Chung opened eatery Ms Chi Cafe, which serves house-made dumplings and other fare in Culver City, California. Kraft notes that Chung’s culinary expertise made her the perfect collaborator.

“I love marrying traditional, authentic Chinese cuisine in new and progressive American ways,” Chung said in the same press release. “What better way to marry the traditions of Chinese cuisine than with the delightful, simple flavors of Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup? Of course, I had to use Kraft Singles as the best and meltiest American Cheese for an amazing Grilled Cheese however you enjoy it.”

There are two ways to grab Kraft Singles Souplings for yourself. Starting Nov. 8, Kraft Singles Souplings will be available at Ms Chi Cafe for a limited time. Those unable to make it all the way to California can join a waitlist to order the Souplings on Goldbelly, which will be rolling out the dish for national shipping starting Nov. 15. A pack of 16 will be selling for $99.95.