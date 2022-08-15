Kraft Heinz recalls 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice drink

Kraft Heinz (the drink manufacturer) is recalling nearly 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend.

According to a press release last Friday, a diluted cleaning solution was unintentionally “introduced into a production line” at one of the manufacturer’s factories. The discovery was made after several consumers complained about the taste. Kraft Heinz said that only cases and packages of the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023, are affected.

All products affected are 6.6 fluid ounces and are the Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend. Look out for individual foil pouches packed in paperboard cartons, and note that cases shipped to retailers include four cartons that were shrink-wrapped together.

For more information from Kraft Heinz, including product codes on the cartons and cases of Capri Sun, click here. Anyone who has the impacted products can return the drinks where they were purchased or call the Kraft Heinz hotline for help 1-800-280-8252.

This is not the first time Capri Sun has made headlines for issues with the juice drink. In 2018, an Indiana dad complained he had found mold floating in his child's strawberry kiwi-flavored Capri Sun. At the time, the company told TODAY the mold was an "isolated" case that had grown from after the pouch was punctured.

"Although rare, it is possible for mold to grow inside containers of preservative-free juice drinks if the pouch is punctured in any way on its journey from our facilities to people’s homes," Kraft Heinz spokesperson Lynne Galia told TODAY in a statement at the time.

The company previously recommended on its website to gently squeeze each pouch to check for leaks, which could allow mold to grow. Any leaky or punctured pouches should be immediately discarded.