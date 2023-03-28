Kourtney Kardashian’s recent pic has sparked heated debate about eating in the bathroom

Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s latest Instagram post has given fans food for thought, even as it turns some stomachs.

Kardashian Barker, who will return for a third season of "The Kardashians" in May, posted a series of pictures on her Instagram page on March 27. Nothing controversial there, right? Well, one photo in particular has people talking.

The third picture in the carousel features a bunch of plates with food on them sitting on the ground near a bathtub that's filled with red liquid.

We’re talking what looks like chicken strips, strawberries and cake. Heck, there’s even a plate with what appears to be the remains of a bun on the toilet, which are definitely not the kind of buns you expect to see there.

As you may have imagined, the picture sparked some really strong reactions among her followers. You could say the photo itself was the appetizer, while the comments were the main course.

“Food on the toilet that’s nasty,” one person commented.

“Looks great except for the plate and drink on the toilet seat lid,” another person chimed in.

“Food in the bathroom is not the move,” someone wrote.

“Food on the bathroom floor gives me anxiety,” someone else commented.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker was amused by the responses to her photo of food by the bathtub. @kourtneykardash via Instagram

“Am I the only person who thinks food on the bathroom floor is disgusting,” expressed another repulsed user.

“That bathroom scene is what nightmares are made of,” one sickened person wrote.

Not everyone disapproved, though, and took Kardashian Barker's side in the heated conversation.

“People are commenting about food in the bathroom but you take your phone in the bathroom and then have it at the table taking pics of your food…same difference. Let Kourt live!” one of her supporters commented.

“You guys always have to complain about something. She probably has deep cleaned the bathroom, if not her her cleaners, and she’s not wasting anything,” another person else wrote, in part.

Bath time appears to meet dinner time. @kourtneykardash via Instagram

“Let her live her life. Its (sic) her money. When y’all get all the money she has you do what you want with it. Until then stop complaining on what she does with her money.”

Kardashian Barker, who married Travis Barker last year, is not immune to negative comments on social media, so she took this whole scandal in stride.

“The comments about this photo,” she captioned the picture on her Instagram story, while another photo featured her and Barker sitting in the tub, surrounded by food, as Barker drinks from what appears to be a bottle of alcohol.