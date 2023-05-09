KFC is serving up free chicken nuggets for Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day, the chicken nuggets are going to mom instead of the little ones.

On May 4, KFC announced it's offering free KFC Nuggets in honor of moms everywhere this week.

The 100% white meat nuggets, hand-breaded with KFC’s Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices come as part of the "KFC Nuggets of Appreciation" meal, which will be available on the KFC website or its mobile app from Día de las Madres on May 10 through Mother’s Day on May 14.

KFC sells nearly 400,000 buckets of fried chicken each Mother’s Day, making it one of the chain's most popular days of the year. Kentucky Fried Chicken

The KFC Nuggets of Appreciation meal includes 12 of KFC’s all-new nuggets for free, along with a choice of either 8-piece Extra Crispy chicken tenders or chicken on the bone, in either Original Recipe or Extra Crispy. The meal also comes with two large homestyle sides like Mac & Cheese, Cole Slaw, Mashed Potatoes and more, four biscuits and KFC dipping sauces like Buffalo Ranch, Honey BBQ, Honey Mustard and more.

Customers who score the meal for mommy will also get a free downloadable Mother’s Day card emailed to them at the email address they provided when ordering their meal. The Mother’s Day card will also be available in both English and Spanish.

According to KFC, the brand sells nearly 400,000 buckets of fried chicken each Mother’s Day, making it one of its most popular days of the year for the chain.

“Moms love their little nuggets — both their kids and their fried chicken,” said Nick Chavez, the chief marketing officer for KFC U.S. in a press release. “The KFC Nuggets of Appreciation meal makes it easy for her to enjoy both with a meal the whole family will love this Mother’s Day. With new KFC Nuggets included for free, it’s KFC’s way of showing appreciation for moms everywhere.”

KFC first introduced its nuggets in March, marking its first chicken nugget menu item since the late ‘90s. The chicken chain announced the new item by taking out a full-page ad in USA Today on March 23 entitled “You Deserve Better Chicken Nuggets.”

Starting at as low as $2.99, KFC’s nuggets are also available to purchase as a 5-piece, 8-piece, 12-piece or 36-piece at participating restaurants nationwide.

A 36-piece may be a good bet if there are multiple mommas hankering for nugs in your household.