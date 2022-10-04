It looks like pleading with your favorite restaurant on social media to bring a discontinued fave back actually works… sometimes.

On Oct. 3 Kentucky Fried Chicken announced that it’s testing the waters with a rerelease of sorts: the long-awaited return of KFC’s beloved Twister Wraps has come.

This time, the sultan of secret spices is testing the release of three new iterations its calling Kentucky Fried Chicken Wrap. The flavors are being released in select Atlanta restaurants for a limited time, starting today.

The menu item, which was discontinued almost a decade ago in 2014, is now back but is slightly updated for today’s palettes. The new menu items start at $3 per wrap — or are available in a price-variable two-wrap combo. The delectable slate of new concoctions all include an Extra Crispy Chicken Tender wrapped in a warm tortilla, but the similarities for the trio end there.

Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps, formerly known as Twister Wraps. KFC

The three different flavor journeys you can go on include the Classic Chicken Wrap which comes with crunchy pickles and mayo, the Mac & Cheese Chicken Wrap which includes KFC’s cheddar mac and cheese with a three-cheese blend sprinkled on top and the Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap with comes with a mix of KFC coleslaw, spicy sauce and pickles.

“With our new wraps, our fans in Atlanta are bound to experience a burst of finger lickin’ good flavor with every bite, whether it be from the crunch of our Extra Crispy Tenders, the bold heat from our spicy sauce or the richness of our cheesy mac & cheese,” said Chef Chris Scott, the head chef of KFC U.S. in a press release. “We’re excited to hear the feedback on these new flavor combinations from our Atlanta customers!”

KFC said that fans have been clamoring for the menu item to make its return letting the chain know that they miss the fried chicken wraps. In fact, in 2019, a Change.org petition called “Bring The KFC Twister Wrap Back To The USA” garnered an impressive 2,011 signatures, falling below the goal of 2,500 but still showing how passionate a select group of customers have been in the past.

The chicken chain also said there have been over 42,500 mentions on Twitter within the past two years around fans craving wraps as well and a quick search of the platform reveals many folks across the expanse of time asking the Colonel to bring it back.

“Bring back the Twister Wraps to the US, please,” said one user on Twitter in July of 2022, adding that they had just seen a Twister commercial from KFC Japan, where the item has still been offered. “I miss them so much. Bring ‘em back!!”

“I need @kfc to bring back their Twister wraps.,” said another user back in 2021.

Even beyond the two year window on Twitter, there are pleas for the wraps eternally sitting on the platform that finally have been answered by the fried chicken gods.

“Pls @kfc bring back da twister wraps fam,” said another Twitter user all the way back in 2016.

For now, KFC’s Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps are only available at participating KFC locations in Atlanta and surrounding areas such as Decatur, Duluth, Suwanee and more.

We reached out to KFC to find out if the rest of our great nation will be privy to these glorious wraps if they do well in Atlanta, and spokesperson said it’s still to be determined if Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps will be released nationwide.

A national launch of the new Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps will depend on customer feedback from the test market. So Atlanta, it’s up to you now.

