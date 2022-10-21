James Corden weighed in on his brief ban from a famed New York restaurant, in which the restaurateur called "The Late Late Show" host a "tiny Cretin of a man" and "the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago."

In an interview with The New York Times, Corden addressed Balthazar owner Keith McNally's Oct. 17 comments and ban. Hours later on the same day, McNally reversed course and lifted the ban, after he said Corden called and "apologized profusely."

"I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level. So why would I ever cancel this?" Corden told the Times, apparently referring to his decision to go on with the interview, which the Times said was scheduled weeks ago.

"I was there. I get it. I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication," he said.

Corden said he felt he probably would have to address the situation on "The Late Late Show." "My feeling, often, is, never explain, never complain," he said. "But I’ll probably have to talk about it."

"It feels like such a silly thing to talk about," he said, adding that no one had come up to him about the situation in real life.

"Should we not all be a little grown-up about this? I promise you, ask around this restaurant. They don’t know about this. Maybe 15 percent of people," he said. "We’re dealing in two worlds here."

"If I lived on Twitter, Hillary Clinton is the president of the United States and Jeremy Corbyn won by a landslide," he continued.

In McNally's original Instagram post, he called Corden a "hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man."

"I don’t often 86 a customer, to today I 86’d Corden," McNally wrote. "It did not make me laugh."

McNally referenced two managers reports in his decision. One complaint, from June, said Corden found a hair in his meal and showed it to a manager.

The report said the manager was "extremely apologetic," while Corden was "extremely nasty." McNally wrote Corden demanded another round of drinks or he hinted he would write a bad review online.

The second report, dated Oct. 9, said Corden became upset after his wife ordered an egg yolk omelet, but it arrived at the table with some egg whites in it. The kitchen staff made the meal a second time, but sent it with home fries instead of a salad, as his wife requested.

Corden then "began yelling like crazy" at the server, according to the report, saying, "You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!"

James Corden and his wife, Julia Carey, at The Met Gala in New York last year. The late-night host was accused of treating servers badly at a famed Manhattan restaurant. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Hours after McNally's first post, he shared an update on the situation. "I strongly believe in second chances. So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar. No, of course not," McNally said.

"But....anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere," he continued. "Especially Balthazar."

The Times reported that, during their interview with Corden over breakfast, another customer at a table close by complained about her eggs.

"Can you imagine now, if we just blasted her on Twitter? Would that be fair? This is my point. It’s insane," Corden said.