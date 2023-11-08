Exclusive: Get a sneak peek at Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘High on the Hog’

A Peabody Award-winning documentary series tracing the origins of African American food is back for another round of historical bites.

TODAY.com is sharing an exclusive first look at Season Two of Netflix’s “High on the Hog: How African American Food Transformed America.” Based on a 2011 book of the same name by Dr. Jessica B. Harris, an award-winning food historian, the four-part series premieres on Nov. 22.

While the first season of “High on the Hog” delved into the roots of African American culinary history beginning in Africa and shaped by slavery in the United States, the show’s sophomore season focuses on the historical period after slavery and the culinary renaissance that followed the Great Migration.

“This season brings us from Emancipation to the present day so we cover lots of ground,” host Stephen Satterfield tells TODAY.com. “I love that we get an amazing history lesson in New Orleans from Dr. J and also that my hometown (Atlanta) is featured.”

Stephen Satterfield in Season Two of “High on the Hog.” Netflix

This season, Satterfield travels coast to coast, visiting New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more, where he interviews and dines with chefs, former sharecroppers, artists, activists and many others.

In the season opener, Harris joins Satterfield in Louisiana, where the pair meet with chef Serigne Mbaye of Dakar NOLA, a modern Senegalese restaurant that highlights local seafood and produce. Mbaye crafts the pair a meal showing the culinary connections between West Africa and New Orleans that still ring true today.

The trailer shows other moments to look forward to this season, including Satterfield chronicling the origins of chicken and waffles, a dish that was popularized during the Harlem Renaissance.

For this, he visits chef Charles Gabriel, owner of Charles Pan-Fried Chicken, who serves soul food in Harlem, influenced by the history of his neighborhood and memories of his childhood in North Carolina, cooking alongside his mother.

Jamaican American DeVonn Francis is featured in Season Two of “High on the Hog.” Netflix

“High on the Hog” aims to uncover how African American cuisine has fueled social justice movements, transformed communities and awakened cultural creativity in America in lasting ways. The season pays tribute to the lives of African Americans who journeyed north to an uncertain future, sometimes with only the recipes of home to sustain them.

The second season reveals the untold stories of how Black Americans shaped our country’s kitchen, from the Black Panther Party’s Free Breakfast Program in the 1960s to community gardens fighting food apartheid, and chefs like those in the Ghetto Gastro collective who use food to celebrate Black culture.

The four-part second season of “High on the Hog” premieres Nov. 22 on Netflix.