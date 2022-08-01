Gordon Ramsay’s video appearing to pick a lamb to slaughter receives backlash

A famous culinary personality known for his shouty temperament is now on the receiving end of his share of internet yelling.

On Thursday, Gordon Ramsay, who has 33.3 million TikTok followers, posted a video to the platform. The clip, which has so far garnered 9.3 million views, shows Ramsay appearing to choose a young lamb to slaughter — and right to the little lambs' faces, no less.

“I’m going to eat you,” says Ramsay in a sing-song tone, perched atop a fence and rubbing his hands together a bit like a cartoon movie villain. He surveys the pen which includes around 10 small lambs. “Which one’s going in the oven first? You!”

“Yummy yum yum yum yum yum,” Ramsay continues in the video he captioned “The Lamb sauce was still not found in the making of this video…..” which is itself a reference to another (in)famous moment from “Hells Kitchen.” Ramsay’s TikTok, which has been liked 1 million times, ends with him hopping into the pen with the group of lambs which do run away from him, but probably not because they understood what he was saying.

The offending TikTok video may have been filmed the same time he visited a farm in Wales for an upcoming episode of his National Geographic show, “Uncharted,” which he shared a clip of on his Instagram on Monday. Representatives for Ramsay did not respond to a request for comment.

Famous in Hollywood and abroad, Ramsay has become a TikTok personality in his own right, gaining traction on the social media app by posting reactions to amateur and professional cooking videos, along with posting his own content, like this video which attracted almost instant criticism on social media.

“Alright I think Gordon has finally lost it. Someone do something before it’s to late,” one user commented on TikTok.

“Ok I am not a vegan or vegetarian but that crosses the line,” wrote another user.

“i’m not even vegetarian but this is very sad,” commented someone else.

According to Insider, which first reported on the backlash, Ramsay clarified that "No animals were cooked in the making of this video."

Bu not every comment blasted the British food phenom, with one TikTok user commenting, “It’s like people are just finding out now where meat comes from…like what?”

Many additional users on TikTok brought up an old feud involving Ramsay, making many comments such as “WAIT UNTIL THE VEGAN TEACHER SEES THIS.” If you're not up to date on your TikTok drama, That Vegan Teacher, whose real name is Kadie Karen Diekmeyer, is another divisive internet figure who is a tough critic of Ramsay and has been banned from TikTok for her controversial behavior in her attempts to inspire others to go plant-based.

In 2021, Gordon Ramsay got into a, well, beef with Diekmeyer over her criticism of his eating, cooking and serving meat on TikTok. Ramsay himself responded by filming himself in a TikTok duet listening to her song and housing a giant bite of a burger at the end. He also called her a “vegan doughnut” in the video, a war of words that is sure to confuse more than delight most folks on the internet.

That hasn’t stopped the social media personality, who appears to have started another TikTok under a different username in addition to posting on YouTube and has written multiple songs blasting Ramsay, including one called “Why Are You A Veganphobic Animal Bully?” including some videos where Diekmeyer wears a shirt that says “Gordon Ramsay is an Animal Abuser.”

Ramsay’s signature confrontational style has earned him his share of reported internet feuds, including with Diekmeyer but also with Jamie Oliver, Marcus Samuelsson, his own father-in-law and Piers Morgan, whose criticism of Ramsay's vegan roast dish earned him a hearty set of expletives from the world-famous chef.

Just guessing, but Ramsay should probably add Mary and her little lambs to that storied list of rivals after this.