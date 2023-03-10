Girl Scout cookie shortage blamed on delays at a Kentucky bakery

A number of production issues at a Louisville, Kentucky, manufacturing facility have resulted in a Girl Scout cookie shortage.

Little Brownie Bakers announced the disruption in a Facebook post Thursday, saying that labor shortages, global supply chain issues and severe weather in Kentucky have caused delays.

Girl Scouts cookies. Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images file

“We share the frustration that some Girl Scout troops feel this cookie season,” the company said. “We are aiming to fulfill reorders in the upcoming weeks. Some cookies ordered online may be delivered by Girl Scout troops depending on their local Council’s inventory or shipped directly. As we work to get the cookies you need now, we are reviewing our processes and planning further improvements for next season.”

The company said employees are working overtime so orders can be filled as soon as possible.

On Monday, Little Brownie Bakers notified the Girl Scouts that severe weather in the area had knocked out power at the Louisville facility halting weekend production, CNBC reported. The facility also had mechanical issues that caused delays in the production of Samoas cookie, according to the news outlet.

The shortages have led to resalers selling the treats at ridiculously high prices online. One box of the newest cookie, the Raspberry Rally, was going for $35 on eBay when a box usually costs $5.

The latest Girl Scout cookie is being sold on eBay. Girl Scouts of USA

Girl Scouts of the USA expressed frustration over the shortage and said it was “doing everything we can to soften the impact of the ongoing issues.”

“We are grateful for your patience and continued support,” the organization said in a statement.

Girl Scouts and Little Brownie Bakers did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.

According to CNBC, about 75% of local troops are supplied by the manufacturing company. The remaining troops use ABC Bakers.

Little Brownie Bakers, which is owned by Ferrero, has been making Girl Scout cookies for over 35 years. It provides eight varieties of cookies for the annual cookie sale including Samoas, Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, and Trefoils, its website states.

A spokesperson for Ferrero noted that issues at the Louisville facility have affected the cookie-selling season, but said the manufacturer is on track to fulfill initial orders, CNBC reported.

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com.