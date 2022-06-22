Girl Scout cookie scam run by man and girl takes money, doesn’t deliver snacks, police say

A scam involving seemingly fake Girl Scout cookie sales prompted a police investigation after nearly a dozen people told New York authorities they never received their treats.

Suffolk County police received similar reports from 11 people across multiple Long Island communities about undelivered cookies that were sold to them by a young girl and older man, who some presumed to be her father, NBC New York reported Tuesday.

Police did not have additional information on the investigation when contacted by NBC News on Wednesday.

A number of people reported giving money to a young girl, whose age is unknown, for Girl Scout cookies. Some people said they watched the girl hand the money over to an older man who accompanied her.

Most of the people who spoke up about the situation expressed concern over the girl’s well-being and were not as upset at the lost money.

Jose Castillo, who owns a restaurant in Patchogue, said he and his wife bought $40 worth of cookies after the little girl ran into their restaurant.

“Little young girl, about 11, excited selling Girl Scout cookies, and my wife was right in front and said wow, why not help the little one,” Castillo said. “I have a kid, and to think someone can use a kid like that it’s heartbreaking. I don’t think it’s fair.”

The local Girl Scout chapter in Suffolk County told NBC New York it was assisting the police in their investigation and offered cookies to anyone who may have been victim to the scheme.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.