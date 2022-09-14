Fred Franzia, legendary winemaker behind ‘Two Buck Chuck,’ dies at 79

Fred T. Franzia, a wine industry leader who with family created the Bronco Wine Company and disrupted the wine industry with affordable wines, has died at the age of 79.

News of his passing was announced Sept. 13 on the Bronco Wine Company’s website, Facebook and Instagram pages. The posts state how the father, CEO, founding partner and wine industry icon passed: early Tuesday morning at his home in Denair, California surrounded by family. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Fred Franzia with his newest wine from Australia in his office in Napa, California in 2009. Eric Risberg / AP

In 1973, Franzia founded Bronco Wine Company with brother Joseph S. Franzia and cousin John Franzia after his parents sold Franzia Brother’s Winery, known for Franzia boxed wine, to Coca-Cola that same year. With his brother and cousin, Franzia began his latest wine venture with the intention of providing high-quality wines at a better price point for consumers in an industry known for high price tags.

Franzia is credited for turning Charles Shaw, a wine label he purchased in 1995, into a bestseller by selling wines made popular through Trader Joe’s with the nickname “Two Buck Chuck.” That label alone had sold more than 800 million bottles at Trader Joe’s alone in its first decade under his tutelage.

Franzia was known for his charmingly obstinate nature and his tendency to say what he really thought of the inaccessible nature of the wine industry.

“You tell me why someone’s bottle is worth eighty dollars and mine’s worth two dollars,” Franzia told the New Yorker in a 2009 interview. “Do you get forty times the pleasure from it?”

Fred Franzia holds a bottle of Charles Shaw chardonnay at the Bronco Wine Company facility in Napa in 2007. Eric Risberg / AP

Franzia sold affordable wines, but his wines also proved to be prize-winning, as well. At the 28th Annual International Eastern Wine Competition, Franzia’s 2002 Charles Shaw Shiraz beat out 2,300 wines to win the top spot. The bottle retailed for $1.99 at the time. (“Take that and shove it, Napa,” he said in that same New Yorker interview.)

Fred Franzia. Bronco Wine Company via Facebook

“Core to his vision was a belief that wine should be enjoyed and consumed on every American Table,” reads the Facebook post announcing his death. “When asked how Bronco Wine Company can sell wine less expensive than a bottle of water, Fred T. Franzia famously countered, ‘They’re overcharging for the water — don’t you get it?’”

In the statement, the Bronco Wine Company and the Franzia family said in lieu of flowers or gifts, they request that contributions in honor of Franzia can be made to establishments and foundations that he supported during his life.

Those include the Santa Clara Jesuit Projects Endowment Fund at Santa Clara University, Sutter Health Medical Foundation and the Modesto Parent Resource Center, a family-oriented foundation that Franzia served as Emeritus Board Member until his death.

Franzia is survived by his children Renata, Roma, Joseph (aka "Joey"), Carlo and Giovanna; 14 grandchildren ("soon to be fifteen," reads the post) his brother, Joseph S. and his sisters, Joellen D’Ercole and Catherine McFadden.