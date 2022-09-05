Female fan’s impressive beer chug at US Open goes viral for second year in a row

In the stands of an annual tennis championship, a yearly tradition of a different sort seems to be brewing.

A woman who went viral last year for chugging a beer in the stands at the U.S. Open did it again at a match over the weekend, prompting big cheers and smiling faces from the crowd around her, according to a clip the tournament shared.

The tennis fan, identified as Megan Lucky, clearly understood the assignment when the camera panned to her during the match on Sept. 3, grabbing her companion's beer with the zeal of Coco Gauff or Nick Kyrgios.

“It seems this is becoming tradition at this point,” read the caption on the U.S. Open’s Twitter video, which has been viewed more than 264,100 times. An Instagram post of the same moment was liked more than 142,000 times.

Lucky later posted about the moment in her Instagram stories jokingly replying to the U.S. Open's account.

“You didn’t think I’d forget about you did you?” she said.

It isn’t the first time Lucky went viral for her beer chugging abilities at the tennis Grand Slam in Queens, New York.

Last year, at a match between Roberto Bautista-Agut and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Lucky noticed the cameras trained on her and cheerfully chugged a full beer, spurring roars from the crowd.

Later during the same match, she downed a second beer to great fanfare and viral glory.

This year, the U.S. Open shared both viral moments and compared them with a stopwatch, showing that Lucky was remarkably consistent with her chugging. It took her approximately 7.37 seconds both times.

Lucky also remarked in her Instagram stories on the comparison that while she was aware that the cameras might come back to her this year if they spotted her, she was surprised at her consistency.

“I knew this was coming and I swore I was slower this year but damn so much closer than I thought,” Lucky wrote in a caption.

While it’s historically unusual to have beer chugging moments at tennis events such as the U.S. Open, it’s becoming less so — at least in the states.

Another pair of beer-lovers were caught by the U.S. Open over the weekend, with a man helping his female companion out by taking a beer she was having a hard time chugging and downing it with ease.

Lucky commented on this moment with encouraging words, saying, “Absolutely love to see it.”