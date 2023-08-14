Woman sues Eataly, alleging she slipped on a piece of prosciutto

A New Hampshire woman is suing Eataly Boston, alleging she slipped on a piece of prosciutto on the floor of the specialty grocery store and fractured her ankle, according to court documents first obtained by the New Hampshire Union Leader.

Attorneys for the woman, Alice Cohen, allege Eataly was negligent when it failed to ensure the floor was “free from unnecessarily dangerous conditions” and failed to adequately prevent and remove hazards in the store, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by NBC News.

“Alice Cohen sustained bodily injuries, a loss of enjoyment of life, pain and suffering, and incurred necessary medical expenses for medical care and attention,” the lawsuit states.

Eataly Boston did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.com.

According to court documents, Cohen was shopping in the store on Oct. 7, 2022, when she approached an area of the store where samples were being offered and slipped on a piece of prosciutto, Italian dry-cured ham that is often thinly sliced.

She sustained a left ankle sprain and a distal fibular avulsion fracture, according to court documents.

Eataly “owed a duty of care to Plaintiff and the general public to maintain its premises in a condition that would not create an unreasonable risk of harm to those lawfully on the premises and to ensure that the premises was safe for use by its customers,” the lawsuit states.

Cohen and her husband Ronald Cohen are suing for “an amount sufficient to compensate them fully and fairly for all injuries and damages,” according to the lawsuit. According to court documents, the Cohens have incurred over $7,500 in medical expenses.

The lawsuit further stated there is a “reasonable likelihood” the damages could exceed $50,000.