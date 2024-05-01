Dunkin’ reveals its early summer menu, and it’s totally fruity

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Ben Affleck’s favorite doughnut shop is getting summer-ready.

On May 1, Dunkin’ revealed its full line up of brand-new menu items for the summer, dropping a new refresher, multiple pastry-flavored beverages, a summer fruit-flavored doughnut and more.

This new slate of food and drinks is not all the chain is doing to ring in warmer weather, though — Dunkin’ is also dropping new Mother’s Day merch on ShopDunkin.com ahead of the holiday.

“Summer is a time for discovery and delight, and at Dunkin’, we’re embracing that spirit with our vibrant new menu,” Beth Turenne, vice president of category management at the company, said in a press release. “We’ve turned familiar favorites into innovative drinks and added exciting new food items to our menu, making sure our customers have what they need to power through their day.”

Dunkin’ says the new additions are available for a limited time. Here’s what’s on the menu:

Dunkin’s summer drink menu

In celebration of summer’s rising temperatures, Dunkin’ is lowering prices for its new drinks.

Dunkin’ Rewards members can try the new Kiwi Watermelon refresher and the rest of the chain’s refresher line-up (Strawberry Dragonfruit and Mango Pineapple) for $3 in May and June.

All the drinks on Dunkin’s summer menu:

Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher: The newest addition to Dunkin’s refresher lineup, this beverage comes with a choice of green tea or lemonade. Lemonade is also making a permanent return to the menu.

The newest addition to Dunkin’s refresher lineup, this beverage comes with a choice of green tea or lemonade. Lemonade is also making a permanent return to the menu. Donut Swirl: Dunkin’ says it is elevating the doughnut-dunking ritual we all know and love by introducing the all-new Donut Swirl, saving everyone a step. The Donut Swirl can be added to any coffee or espresso beverage and features notes of vanilla frosting, pastry and doughnut sugar.

Dunkin’ says it is elevating the doughnut-dunking ritual we all know and love by introducing the all-new Donut Swirl, saving everyone a step. The Donut Swirl can be added to any coffee or espresso beverage and features notes of vanilla frosting, pastry and doughnut sugar. Blueberry Donut Coffee: This new coffee is flavored with the Donut Swirl.

This new coffee is flavored with the Donut Swirl. Vanilla Frosted Donut Signature Latte: This latte also features the Donut Swirl flavoring.

Dunkin’s summer food menu

Dunkin' summer menu items. Dunkin

Green Goddess Wrap: This savory option features a mix of egg whites, farro, sun dried tomatoes, spinach, feta and green goddess dressing wrapped in very-green lavash bread. Dunkin’ Rewards members can try this new item for $3 from May 15 — 31.

This savory option features a mix of egg whites, farro, sun dried tomatoes, spinach, feta and green goddess dressing wrapped in very-green lavash bread. Dunkin’ Rewards members can try this new item for $3 from May 15 — 31. Watermelon Burst Donut: Dunkin’ says the “essence of summer is captured in the Dunkin’ bakery case” with this new doughnut. The treat is filled with watermelon-flavored jelly and comes coated in red sugar.

Dunkin’ says the “essence of summer is captured in the Dunkin’ bakery case” with this new doughnut. The treat is filled with watermelon-flavored jelly and comes coated in red sugar. Chocolate Chunk Cookie: This pre-packaged menu item is meant to hit both your sweet and salty taste buds, combining pieces of chocolate with pretzel bits and savory brown butter notes.

Dunkin’s Mother’s Day deal

For Mother’s Day, the chain is offering mommas a special Dunkin’ Rewards deal. On May 11 — 12, rewards members will earn triple points on orders of a half-dozen or dozen doughnuts and 25- or 50-count Dunkin’ Munchkins Donut Hole Treats.

Dunkin’ is also releasing a limited-edition collection of themed bumper stickers and e-gift cards available on ShopDunkin.com May 3 at 12 p.m. EST.