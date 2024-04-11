Dunkin’ fans are still waiting for their Boston-themed tracksuits 2 months after the Super Bowl

Dunkin’ created a fake Boston boy band called the DunKings for its 2024 Super Bowl commercial with three of the city’s biggest names. And once fans saw Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Tom Brady wearing Dunkin’-branded tracksuits, they wanted Dunkin’-branded tracksuits.

The chain started selling the matching pants and jacket online for $60 each, and according to customers and a report from Boston.com, they were snatched up within minutes.

A Dunkin’ spokesperson told the outlet it was the “fastest collection to sell out in Dunkin’ history.”

Now, around two months after the DunKings made their TV debut, customers are still waiting for their merch.

The doughnut and coffee chain posted an April Fools’ Day prank to its Instagram on April 1, claiming it was changing its name to Donuts’. The post advertised new merch, but some commenters responded saying they still hadn’t gotten the DunKings gear they ordered more than a month prior.

“I’m still waiting to get the Dunkings stuff that I ordered. Lol,” one person wrote.

Another replied, saying they “ordered a full Dunkings set the minute they were released, charged for it, and only received the bucket hat,” which was also for sale as part of the collection. “No confirmation or shipping info ever sent to me.”

Similar comments flooded the post, many of which claimed they were charged for the purchase immediately. Some folks said they received letters from the company explaining they were experiencing delays while others hadn’t received any communication.

“Have received no word or update yet and have tried to contact Bamko, Dunkin’s merch partner, like a half dozen times and they haven’t gotten back to me,” one customer wrote on Reddit.

One person posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that an Al Pacino Dunkin’ ad reminded them about their pending tracksuit order.

Customers reported an initial estimated delivery timeframe of 10 days maximum, but some were given an update that it would actually take five weeks from the order date due to high demand.

“Due to unprecedented high demand, we experienced fulfillment issues with our partners, resulting in delayed shipping times,” a Dunkin’ spokesperson tells TODAY.com. “We apologize for the inconvenience. We have communicated an updated timeline along with offering a $25 Dunkin’ gift card to impacted customers.”

One X user said waiting for the clothing to ship was worth it because of the $25 gift card.

While many folks are still waiting, there are some who did get their matching sets, including Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and former Gov. Jane Swift, as well as former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel.

Representatives for Dunkin’ didn’t respond to TODAY.com’s questions about how many suits were sent out or whether any of the influencers or celebrities purchased the suits themselves.