Dunkin’ is bringing back a fan-favorite coffee flavor — permanently

Every year, Dunkin's Butter Pecan Swirl flavor makes a brief return to the menu just before summer's arrival. But this year, the fan favorite is here to stay.

The fast-food chain just announced that the popular coffee flavor has earned a permanent spot on its menu, just in time for National Pecan Day.

Starting April 26, Butter Pecan Swirl will be sold all year long at Dunkin' restaurants nationwide. It's about time, too, since fans haven't been shy about expressing their devotion to the flavor since it was first introduced in 2013.

There’s even a Change.org petition urging the company to make the flavor a permanent menu item. As of this writing, it has 1,621 signatures out of its goal of 2,500.

"Butter Pecan is just too good of a flavor to only make a brief appearance once a year," reads the petition description. "Let BP join the ranks among French Vanilla Swirl, Mocha, and Caramel as a permanent fixture!"

Over the past 10 years, Butter Pecan Swirl has popped up for a limited time annually, but it's been like Taco Bell's Nacho Fries: a fleeting treat that disappears in a flash.

According to a press release from Dunkin', it's the second most popular flavor (the Pumpkin powerhouse beat it out).

Dunkin’ customers have always gone nuts over the seasonal flavor, which features notes of butter roasted pecan and sweet cream, and they've frequently taken to social media — whether on Twitter or TikTok — to ask the company to bring it back for good.

Now, their prayers have finally been answered, and customers can order the flavor in multiple varieties, including hot or iced coffee, cold brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee or frozen chocolate. The company even teased some additional pecan news to come later this month.

Coming April 26; Butter Pecan Swirl! Clint Blowers / Dunkin'

It's a happy day for Butter Pecan Swirl fans, but Dunkin' recently broke some customers' hearts when they announced the retirement of another popular menu item: the Dunkaccino.

“As we focus on innovation and finding new ways to delight guests, we continually evolve our menu in an effort to deliver a fast, frictionless experience," a Dunkin’ spokesperson told TODAY.com at the time. "The Dunkaccino is retired for now, but there’s always the chance for its return in the future."

Last month, the company also announced its first-ever breakfast tacos, now available on menus nationwide.