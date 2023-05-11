Disney World brings back dining plans, ends park reservations

If you've been wishing on a star, hoping that Walt Disney World would reconsider some of the policies it put in place during the pandemic, your day is about to get a lot more magical.

In response to guest feedback, the theme park plans to roll out several changes to the visitor experience next year, including the comeback of two popular dining plans.

According to the official Disney Parks Blog, the Disney Quick Service Dining Plan and the Disney Dining Plan are making a long-awaited comeback on Jan. 9, 2024.

“We know our guests — and families in particular — have missed dining plans, which offer guests the convenience and peace of mind of pre-paying for their meals and snacks," the blog post reads.

Per WDW Magazine, the meal plans were phased out when the pandemic hit, and then, as Disney World parks and resorts began to reopen, the plans never returned.

Families will soon have more flexibility as they plan meals during their Disney World trip. Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images

When the dining plans are back next year, they’ll be available for travelers who book a vacation package with a Disney Resort hotel. Bookings will open on May 31, 2023, and guests can choose from packages that include one of the two meal plans.

"Both plans will be a great value for families with young children with access to many spectacular food and beverage offerings across Walt Disney World," the post reads.

The Disney Parks Blog also outlined four other updates that are coming next year: