Disney announces updates to dining reservations at theme parks

The Disney dining experience is about to become more pleasant for theme park attendees.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort announced on Aug. 2 that the parks will be rolling out dining reservation enhancements to “simplify planning and make the guest experience more convenient so guests can spend more time enjoying their visits.”

A sneak peek of what guests can see when the changes are put into place. Walt Disney World

In the coming weeks, the Walt Disney World and Disneyland websites and mobile apps will show guests all reservations slots that are available to them for their selected restaurant or dining location. Currently, people can only see a few available slots that fit their selected timeframe.

Additionally, reservations will be sorted by meal period so that guests can see which menu is being served during the time of their reservation. Once on the updated version, when they pick a time like 4 p.m. they will see if either lunch or dinner is being provided.

The updates will be rolled out in the coming weeks. Walt Disney World

And that’s not all. Made reservation but need to cancel last minute? Disneyland and Disney World recently expanded the window to cancel dining reservations from 24 hours before the scheduled reservation to two hours before the reserved time at most locations for greater flexibility.

They also improved mobile ordering service to “to make it easier to find available and nearby dining options.”

This latest news comes months after Disney World resort in Florida was bringing back the Disney Quick Service Dining Plan and the Disney Dining Plan on Jan. 9, 2024.

“We know our guests — and families in particular — have missed dining plans, which offer guests the convenience and peace of mind of pre-paying for their meals and snacks,” the official Disney Parks Blog announced in May.

The blog also outlined four other updates that would be happening in 2024, including theme park reservation requirements for date-based tickets be a thing of the past and a simpler Genie+ experience.