A Texas man who police say fired into a Wendy’s because he was upset with his drive-through order has been charged with a felony.

Christian Ellis, 19, of Glenn Heights, went inside the Dallas-area restaurant after ordering in the drive-through and argued with the staff, officials said. He then returned to his vehicle, got a gun and fired into a Wendy’s about 8 p.m. Aug. 17, according to police.

No one was hurt in the shooting in Frisco, which is about 30 miles north of Dallas.

Ellis was arrested Friday and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, according to a Monday statement from the Frisco Police Department.

Detectives identified Ellis as the shooting suspect based on “vehicle information and video evidence,” police said. A bond of $100,000 was posted for Ellis’ release, police said.

He could not be reached for comment Wednesday, and it was unclear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Two other people who were in the vehicle were also arrested, police said.

Wendy’s did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier this month, a Wendy’s employee was been charged with murder in Arizona after the death of a 67-year-old customer who had been sucker-punched and knocked to the ground in the store.

The physical altercation occurred after the customer complained about his order, police said.

