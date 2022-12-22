Crumbl Cookies violated child labor laws in 6 states, authorities say

Crumbl Cookies, the TikTok-famous cookie chain, is feeling the heat after a federal investigation found that nearly a dozen of the company's franchise locations violated child labor law regulations.

The U.S. Department of Labor found violations at 11 of the Utah-based company's franchise locations across six states — California, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Utah and Washington.

The violations ranged from allowing minor-aged employees to work longer and later hours than the law permits to having them perform tasks they aren’t legally old enough to do, such as operating potentially dangerous ovens and other machinery.

The violations affected 46 employees, some as young as age 14. The DOL imposed $57,854 in penalties against the franchises where the violations took place.

“Employers must ensure that part-time employment does not jeopardize the safety or education of young workers,” explained Wage and Hour Division Regional Administrator Betty Campbell in Dallas. “It is the responsibility of every employer who hires minor workers to understand child labor laws, and comply with them or potentially face costly consequences.”

Workers under the age of 16 cannot legally work more than eight hours a day or exceed 40 hours in a given workweek. In addition, employers must not allow these workers to work before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m. on any day, except from June 1 through Labor Day, when nighttime work hours are extended to 9 p.m. All workers under the age of 18 are banned from occupations considered hazardous by federal law.

A spokesperson for Crumbl Cookies, which was founded in 2017 and has expanded to more than 600 locations in 47 states, tells TODAY.com in a statement on Dec. 22 that the company was "deeply disappointed" to learn of the violations.

"At Crumbl, we are committed to maintaining a safe and welcoming work environment for all of our franchisees and their employees. We take any violation of federal labor laws very seriously. We were deeply disappointed to learn that a small number of our franchised locations were found to be in violation of these laws," the statement reads.

The company adds that it is "actively working to understand what has occurred at these specific store locations and will take appropriate action to ensure that all of our franchisees are fully compliant with the law."

"We apologize to any of our franchisees’ employees who may have been affected by this situation and want to assure the public that we are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and compliance at every Crumbl location," concludes the statement.