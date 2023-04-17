King Charles and Camilla choose 'Coronation Quiche' as signature dish: Get the recipe

Ahead of Coronation Day, Buckingham Palace is officially handing out the quiche to its kingdom.

On April 17, the HQ of the monarch shared its official recipe for the Coronation Big Lunch. The lunch is an eventful community celebration of street parties set to take place the weekend that King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, are officially crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

“The Coronation Big Lunch aims to bring neighbors and communities together to celebrate the Coronation and share friendship, food and fun,” the Royal Family’s official website states. “Her Majesty, The Queen Consort, has been Patron of the initiative since 2013 and has attended Big Lunches all across the UK and the world, including in Ghana and Barbados.”

King Charles and Camilla’s official Big Lunch dish, called "Coronation Quiche," features a flaky shortcrust pastry, broad beans and tarragon. The recipe and a video tutorial on how to make it was shared on the Royal Family’s official website and across its social media channels.

“Introducing… Coronation Quiche!” tweeted the Royal Family's official account. “Chosen personally by Their Majesties, The King and The Queen Consort have shared a recipe in celebration of the upcoming #CoronationBigLunch taking place up and down the country.”

According to the British Royal website, Coronation Quiche is meant to serve six and calls for milk, double cream, eggs, chopped fresh tarragon, cheddar cheese, cooked spinach and broad beans or soy beans.

“Eat hot or cold with a green salad and boiled new potatoes,” the site advices.

Get the official recipe for Coronation Quiche here.

For those preparing for a Coronation Day celebration, quiche doesn’t have to be the only item on your menu.

Lamprey pie has a longstanding history as a traditional dish of the British monarchy that dates back to the Middle Ages. Lampreys are a jawless, parasitic, frankly phallic-looking fish that were used in a pie made for Queen Elizabeth II’s 25th Jubilee.

You could also go for Coronation Chicken, the signature dish for Queen Elizabeth II's 1953 coronation, which is a chicken dish made with an Indian-inspired curry cream sauce.

For dessert, there's the option of a lemon Swiss roll. For Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in May 2022, over 5,000 recipes were submitted as part of a televised competition that determined the event’s Platinum Jubilee Pudding. Jemma Melvin, a 31-year-old copywriter from the seaside town of Southport, created a lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle that ultimately won.