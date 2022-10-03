Halloween might be the most well-known October holiday in the States, but one sweet bakery chain is giving folks an excuse to be festive a little earlier in the month.

On Oct. 4, Cinnabon is celebrating National Cinnamon Roll Day with what the brand calls “the sweetest day of the year.” Fans hankering for a sweet treat can receive a free Cinnabon with the purchase of a Cinnabon at any of their locations nationwide. That’s right: two buns for the price of one.

The deal, which runs from Oct. 4 until Oct. 7, is available to Cinnabon Rewards members by using the code ROLL22 in the Cinnabon app. Customers can choose from one of four menu items: the Classic Roll, MiniBon, BonBites (the bite-sized version of Cinnabon’s original cinnamon roll) in a four-count pack or a Center of the Roll for the deal.

(Clockwise from top left) Cinnabon's Classic Roll, Center of the Roll, MiniBon and BonBites. Courtesy Cinnabon

Cinnabon also said that products can be mixed and matched, too, so fans can celebrate National Cinnamon Roll Day with a friend — or enjoy their favorite Cinnabon baked good twice.

The deal can be redeemed in-store, on Cinnabon’s website or within the Cinnabon app, although web-based orders will include usual service fees. In some cases, the delivery fee will be $0 with qualifying orders of $15 or more, but Cinnabon asks that redeemers be mindful of the total before you check out.

Cinnabon’s mid-autumn cinna-bration excludes CinnaPacks, Caramel Pecan topped items and, well, everything else on the menu. Cinnabon’s sweet offer is limited to one reward per customer but honestly, how many Cinnabons do you truly need? (Don’t answer that. )

Sweet, lovely Cinnabons, sitting on a deck. Courtesy Cinnabon

“If you have ever needed another reason to order a warm, freshly baked cinnamon roll, National Cinnamon Roll Day is it,” said Michael Alberici, Cinnabon’s vice president of marketing, in a press release. “As the cinnamon roll brand, we’re excited to celebrate our favorite day of the year with our biggest offer yet.”

If you live in the southeast United States, you may be familiar with Schlotzsky’s restaurants, a chain of sandwich shops located from North Carolina to Kentucky and beyond. Schlotzsky’s locations that feature Cinnabon are also offering guests a BOGO baked good with the choice of a Classic Roll, MiniBon or Center of the Roll via Schlotzsky’s app and automatically is added to customer accounts with no code needed.

Fun fact: The Cinnabon, the favorite of mall-goers and airport attendees was invented in 1985 by Jerilyn Brusseau. Cinnamon Bun Day (a holiday by a slightly different name) is also celebrated on Oct. 4 in Sweden, the country typically credited with first creating the cinnamon treat all the way back in the 1920s. Wherever you are in America, however, there’s likely a way to enjoy a cinnamon roll on Oct. 4. Take the leap.