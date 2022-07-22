Some kids work at the mall after school and some mow lawns, but it's possible that one lucky young'un could be hired to work at an international candy conglomerate.

On July 19, candy retailer Candy Funhouse announced that it’s hiring for a new job it calls “Chief Candy Officer.” In this new position, the CCO will be responsible for, well, trying candy, amongst other tasks. The position is potentially fully remote, with the option of working at one of Candy Funhouse’s headquarters in either Toronto or Newark, New Jersey, so it encourages anybody in North America to apply on the company’s website by August 31 if they’re interested.

The company added that children ages 5 and up can apply to the position, meaning that just like Tom Hanks’s character in “Big,” a 12-year-old has the potential to let loose in the adult world, all while still retaining their youthful vigor. A parent can apply for their child as well, which means an application doesn’t have to affect screen time for the little ones.

That’s not the sweetest part of the deal, either: This position as CCO will net whoever is hired six figures. That’s right: The position pays $100,000 Canadian dollars, which comes out to a little bit over $77,430 American. Nothing to sneeze at for trying Nerds, Twizzlers and other delectable confections all day long.

Candy Funhouse said candidates should have an undying enthusiasm and eagerness to enjoy confectionery products, which one can safely say describes a large swath of the population. They also said they’re looking for a bold, creative and natural-born leader who is open to trying new things — which could mean the job entails trying licorice.

The company’s CCO will be someone who will give an “honest opinion on all the candy they try,” the company said, adding that its ideal CCO needs to have "golden taste buds" and "an obvious sweet tooth."

"Are you passionate about CANDY, POP CULTURE, and FUN?" reads a job opening the candy company posted on its Instagram. "Get paid six figures to lead our Candyologists!"

“Being the Chief Candy Officer is much more than just fun and games, it’s serious candy business!” said a press release describing the role. Candy Funhouse said the CCO will be responsible for deciding which new products the retailer will be carrying, but the position also includes leading candy board meetings, being the head candy taste tester, and “taking charge on all things fun!”

No word on how many hours this will entail for a minor if they’re hired, since they will probably still have to go to school. Still, the job might make them the most popular kid by default when news of this exalted after-school position travels through the grapevine.

Once hired, the new CCO will be put through extensive palate training amongst other on-the-job training. Candy Funhouse said all that’s needed to be a success in the role will be provided by them, adding that this includes “bragging rights” to everyone you know.

This particular candy-coated position comes after a slew of dream food-tasting jobs have become available over the years from other companies, including a paid candy taste-testing internship at Mars-Wrigley, an honorary doughnut-tasting job with Entenmann’s, and several taco-tasting positions. Seriously: There’s been a position as “Director of Taco Relations” offered by McCormick, a taco-tasting summer position offered by Texas food delivery service Favor Delivery, and a third position as “Chief Taco Officer” with Moe’s Southwest Grill. Truly a lot of free guac for some happy food executives.

There are some lucky sons of guns out there chomping their way to a brighter future and a healthier bank account, and one more is about to join their ranks as a professional candy taster. And by the way, don’t worry: Candy Funhouse made sure to confirm that the CCO position comes with dental.