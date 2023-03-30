Chick-fil-A is preparing to help customers usher in spring with the return of its Watermelon Mint Lemonade.

After an extended hiatus, the fast food chain announced in a press release that the seasonal drink will be available in participating restaurants nationwide starting on Monday, April 3.

The well-liked refresher mixes watermelon and mint flavors with the classic Chick-fil-A lemonade.

Customers will also get to taste three other new, watermelon-flavored beverages: Watermelon Mint Sunjoy, Watermelon Mint Frosted Lemonade and a Watermelon Mint Iced Tea.

Chick-fil-A's four watermelon and mint-flavored drinks. Chick-Fil-A.

The Watermelon Mint Sunjoy combines tart and sweet flavors by mixing Chick-fil-A’s Lemonade and Sweetened Iced Tea. Customers can enjoy a drink and dessert at the same time with the Frosted Watermelon Mint Lemonade, which adds Chick-fil-A’s Icedream dessert to the lemonade. The drink mixes the restaurant’s freshly-brewed iced tea with watermelon and mint flavors.

“Seasonal variations of our signature beverages continue to gain popularity with our customers,” Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement. “Guests loved the Watermelon Mint Lemonade in 2017, so we are thrilled to bring it back to our menu and introduce new ways for guests to enjoy this flavor.”

All four drinks will be available throughout spring.

This is the latest change to the chicken chain’s menu. As Chick-fil-A welcomes Watermelon Mint Lemonade’s return, it says goodbye to its popular side salad.

On March 20, customers who frequent the Chick-fil-A in Tifton, Georgia learned that the green salad will be discontinued on April 3. The location posted the news on its Facebook page.

“We are spring cleaning here at Chick-fil-A and taking this opportunity to refresh our menu,” a flier in the post said.

Georgia residents are not the only customers who will not be able to enjoy the salad anymore.

“Serving guests is at the heart of all we do at Chick-fil-A,” a representative for Chick-fil-A, Inc. told TODAY.com in a statement. “In order for our Restaurant Team Members to continue to deliver quality food and signature hospitality, at times we have to make difficult decisions to help simplify our menu.”

The company confirmed, “Starting April 3, the Chick-fil-A Side Salad will no longer be offered in our U.S. restaurants.”