Chick-fil-A Grilled Nuggets and Filet contain undeclared dairy allergen

Chick-fil-A Grilled Nuggets and Grilled Filet contain an undeclared dairy allergen due to a supplier mishap, the chain announced in a statement.

"When a supplier notified us they had unintentionally added an undeclared dairy allergen in the recipe for our Grilled Filets and Grilled Nuggets, we took immediate steps to notify guests of this temporary issue," the statement reads on the website's nutrition and allergens page.

The accidental allergen has also been added to the page for its Grilled Nuggets. At the time of publication, there was no allergen notice for the Grilled Filet on the website.

The company said it is actively working with its supplier to ensure the allergen is removed and that this issue does not happen again.

"We understand and take seriously the trust our guests place in us to make sure their food is how they expect it, and we apologize for this situation," the statement reads. "Our priority is that our impacted guests can enjoy these products again soon."

The affected products are currently in Chick-fil-A's inventory. CNN reported that the allergen has impacted restaurants across the Chick-fil-A chain.

Kids With Food Allergies, a division of the nonprofit Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, posted about the change on its Facebook page on Tuesday to express its dismay over the undeclared allergen.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 8% of children in the U.S. have a food allergy.