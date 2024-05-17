Capri Sun is bottling its juice, but is it as good without the pouch?

A nostalgic favorite is growing, much like many of its now-adult fans.

On May 15, Capri Sun announced the launch of the hotly-anticipated large-format product — a 96-ounce bottle of Capri Sun’s top-selling flavor, Fruit Punch.

The jug-o-juice, which is the brand’s first innovation in nearly a decade, comes after plenty of people online and beyond begged for a larger serving than what fits in a pouch.

Capri Sun Multi-Serve comes in two-packs. Courtesy Capri Sun

“As the brand behind the number one kids’ drink in America, Capri Sun pouches have largely been for on-the-go occasions,” the juice producer in a press release. “Now, Capri Sun Multi-Serve is bringing this fan favorite taste to everyone, particularly to the kitchen table in an additional convenient format to enjoy with families and bigger groups.”

Capri Sun Multi-Serve is available exclusively at BJ’s Wholesale Club, Sam’s Club and select Costco locations. It’s sold in a two-pack, which is 32 pouches-worth of juice, saving at least one enterprising social media user the hassle of doing it themselves.

Capri Sun says fans of its iconic triangular pouch have implored the 55-year-old company to release a larger serving for years, noting that between 2020 and 2023, 76% of the suggestions received by its call center were from folks wanting a bigger product size.

People online have indeed been asking for years why the juice brand hadn’t yet been made available in jug form. Many folks have taken to social media platforms like X to express their feelings.

“Okay, imagine Capri Sun but in a JUG,” wrote one X user in 2018.

“Capri Sun is so good and it’s a crime that they don’t sell it by the jug,” wrote another in 2023.

“Capri sun needs to just make a jug and sell it on the shelves bc how am I a grown ass man, drinking out of a juice pouch,” said one more in 2022.

“With this larger format, everyone, including kids at heart, can bring a piece of their epic childhood to parties, summer gatherings and even dinnertime at home,” Jordan Mann, Capri Sun’s senior brand manager, said in a statement. “We’re now able to delight those fans that grew up on Capri Sun with an offering that suits their needs. They’ve outgrown the serving size of the pouch, but not their love for Capri Sun.”

Does nostalgia still hit in a glass?

“Y’all my dream has come true — Capri Sun made a jug of their juice at Costco!!!!!!!!!!” one happy customer said after the jugs dropped into stores.

I was lucky enough to find Capri Sun Multi-Serve at my local Washington, D.C., area Costco and I wanted find out whether the pouch experience contributes to the flavor.

Naturally, I put them to a taste test. Readers: I now have so much Capri Sun in my house, and no children. Some would call this a dream come true.

First, I sipped the Fruit Punch pouch. To be honest, the flavor of Capri Sun was never my favorite, even as a little kid enjoying cafeteria lunch at my Catholic grade school. Still, the drink brought me right back to those uncomfortable, creaky picnic-style benches I grew up with — and I particularly enjoyed the simple pleasure of poking a pointy straw through the sandwich board-shaped sack of liquid again.

Trying the same flavor of juice via the jug, I can confirm the taste is identical. Still, I think it’s a very strange feeling to gulp Capri Sun. Part of what makes the brand what it is, in my opinion, is its yellow-orange, spaghetti noodle straw aerating the juice somewhat when you drink it out of the pouch. I must say, it changes the experience for me.

In contrast, the X user whose “dream has come true” also tried Capri Sun Multi-Serve, commenting, “I’m like FINALLY, because 1 pouch isn’t enough. I need like 4.” So, thirstier souls than I think this is a godsend. More power to them.