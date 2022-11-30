Cameron Diaz dishes on the first meal she made for now-husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz knows the way to a man's heart is through his stomach — so she was sure to make the first dish she cooked for future husband Benji Madden a winner.

The 50-year-old actor recalled the special meal with her longtime bestie Drew Barrymore during a recent cooking segment on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

Turns out, Barrymore played a role in helping her "Charlie's Angels" co-star prepare for her dinner with the Good Charlotte guitarist.

"We get home from this two-day immersive course on northern and southern Italian cooking, and you are about to go on a date with Benji," recalled Barrymore.

"Yes, I was," remembered Diaz.

"And we had talked about it all weekend and I drove you to a grocery store, so pregnant ... I stayed in the car, and you went inside," Barrymore continued. "What was the dish you made him that night? I’m going to let you tell it. I remember it clear as day."

"Lamp chops. Mediterranean-style lamb chops, some couscous, and some broccoli and sautéed zucchini," said Diaz.

During the segment, Diaz taught viewers at home how to make what she calls "shallot gold." Diaz cooks down chopped shallots in oil and salt until all the water evaporates. As the shallots cook, they release their sugars and caramelize, giving them a sweet taste. Before long, they turn from white to a lovely golden color.

Barrymore asked Diaz if she prepared a little shallot gold for Madden that night.

Indeed, Diaz did. "I put shallot gold inside the couscous," she responded.

Cameron Diaz is opening up about the first meal she ever made for her future husband, Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden. Donato Sardella / Getty Images

Diaz's elaborate meal obviously won over Madden. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed a daughter, Raddix, in 2019.

In March, Diaz opened up about her romance with the rocker during an appearance on “Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers” podcast. When the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” host asked Diaz why her marriage was so solid, the actor replied, “He’s really taught me to value myself a lot more.”

Diaz said Madden made her feel comfortable enough to “really go all in” on their relationship. “Nothing else comes before this,” she said of the couple's bond. “It’s not hard to do, because it’s the most valuable thing I have.”

She added, “We know that, no matter what, we can just go and be just a family anywhere, and we’re fine. We don’t need any of the things that we have, other than each other.”