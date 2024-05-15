Burger King is gifting customers a week of free food to celebrate its birthday

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Celebrations are in order for one fast-food chain that certainly looks young for its age.

On May 13, Burger King marked the beginning of its 70th birthday celebration with the announcement of a full week of free food deals including hamburgers, breakfast sandwiches, drinks and more.

Burger King says it’s been “flame-grilling since 1954,” and starting May 28 — National Hamburger Day — members of the Royal Perks loyalty program can score a full week of offers with any purchase of 70 cents or more.

This gift from the King is available in the BK App and on chain’s website.

Burger King also dropped a brand-new festive dessert on May 13. The Birthday Pie Slice places a creamy birthday cake flavored pie-filling atop a cookie crumb crust and dots the combo with rainbow-colored sprinkles, cake bites and whipped topping. It will be available for a limited-time at participating restaurants nationwide.

Here’s what the week of celebratory deals includes (all are conditional upon a 70-cent purchase):

May 28: In honor of National Hamburger Day, guests can enjoy a free hamburger.

In honor of National Hamburger Day, guests can enjoy a free hamburger. May 29: Kickstart your Wednesday with a free Croissan’wich.

Kickstart your Wednesday with a free Croissan’wich. May 30: Score a free medium soft drink on Thursday.

Score a free medium soft drink on Thursday. May 31 : Enjoy the flame-grilled goodness of a free cheeseburger on Friday.

: Enjoy the flame-grilled goodness of a free cheeseburger on Friday. June 1: Saturday is Burger King’s official birthday. To celebrate, the brand is handing out free Birthday Pie Slices.

Saturday is Burger King’s official birthday. To celebrate, the brand is handing out free Birthday Pie Slices. June 2: On Sunday, folks can get a free Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich with the purchase of 70 cents or more.

On Sunday, folks can get a free Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich with the purchase of 70 cents or more. June 3: Monday marks the last day of deals with a free Whopper Jr. with a purchase of 70 cents or more.

Pat O’Toole, chief marketing officer at Burger King North America, said in a press release that the two longest-standing points of pride for the chain are its flame-grilling technique and its motto of letting guests “Have It Your Way.”

“And, while a lot has changed over the last 70 years, we’ve always remained committed to our Guests,” O’Toole said, adding that Burger King has remodeled and modernized restaurants in many ways including introducing new technology and menu innovations.

“As we look to celebrate our milestone birthday this June, we are proud of the legacy this brand has built and on which we stand, and are beyond grateful for our royal Guests who have made it all possible,” he continues.

Burger King isn’t alone in throwing itself a birthday party of sorts.

Chains across America have taken to honoring anniversaries, and new, limited-time menu items are a popular way to do it. Just look at McDonald’s mega-popular Grimace Shake, which came out last June in honor of the big purple guy’s birthday.