Buffalo Wild Wings mocks Red Lobster’s bankruptcy with new bottomless chicken deal

When it comes to the value wars, deep-fried shots will surely be fired.

On May 13, Buffalo Wild Wings posted an Instagram about its latest deal: all-you-can-eat boneless wings. Every Monday and Wednesday for a limited time, customers can score endless boneless wings dressed in any of the chain’s 26 sauces and seasonings, plus endless fries for $19.99.

To advertise the deal, the chain took an opportunity to shade another restaurant making headlines lately: Red Lobster.

“pls don’t bankrupt us 🙏,” Buffalo Wild Wings wrote in its caption.

Many Instagrammers took to the comments to accept the challenge, so to speak.

“No promises,” quipped one commenter, with another writing, “‘Dont bankrupt us’ you say.....we’ll see who wins this feast 😎.”

“The caption lmao,” said another, acknowledging the wing spot’s joke. Someone else chimed in with, “y’all so shady 😭.”

The caption seemingly references the recent bankruptcy filing of seafood chain Red Lobster, which on May 19 announced it had voluntarily filed for relief under Chapter 11 in Florida.

Red Lobster admitted in November its “Ultimate Endless Shrimp” deal ended up hurting the company’s profits. The chain then raised the price of the deal to from $20 to $25. Red Lobster lost investors in January and began liquidating the contents of more than 48 locations across the country earlier this month.

Representatives for Red Lobster did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment on the Buffalo Wild Wings post.

And while a representative for Buffalo Wild Wings declined to confirm whether the caption was, in fact, referencing the seafood chain, they did double down with another bankruptcy mention.

“It’s true. All you can eat boneless wings and fries for under $20 every Monday and Wednesday at B-Dubs,” a representative for the chain tells TODAY.com over email. “With wings in our name, we had to give an unlimited option to our fans, for a limited time. Our fans can rest assured that Buffalo Wild Wings will not be going bankrupt anytime soon — but we hope all the boneless lovers out there keep trying.”

If you’re enticed by bottomless Buffalo Wild Wings, there are a few caveats: The deal is for dine-in customers only, can’t be shared between multiple diners and can’t be combined with any other discounts or offers — the brand says this will void the offer.

Sadly, there are no leftovers allowed, either.

This is the latest in a string of fast-food and quick-serve restaurants battling it out over value deals, hoping to entice customers weary of high prices at their favorite spots. And, as chatter surrounds Wendy’s newest $3 breakfast and 1-cent burger, and as intrigue bubbles for McDonald’s $5 value meal, it appears customers bank accounts may see some deeply-desired relief.