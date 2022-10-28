Bobby Flay plays a food critic in ‘One Delicious Christmas’ movie: Watch the trailer

What's better than a feel-good Christmas movie? One that stars a culinary connoisseur, of course.

Bobby Flay is lending his cooking expertise to one of several new titles hitting discovery+ next month, and his role is very much a case of life imitating art.

The celebrity chef plays a food critic named Tom Kingsley in "One Delicious Christmas," a film from Food Network about a young woman named Abby Richmond (Vanessa Marano) who runs a popular Vermont restaurant and inn.

Flay shows off his acting chops in "One Delicious Christmas." Albert Camicioli / Network / Discovery+

Abby's business has been thriving ever since she inherited it from her parents. But when the restaurant's head chef decides to move to London right before Christmas, Abby brings on a new chef named Preston (Alex Mallari Jr.).

A trailer for the film, which premieres on discovery+ on Nov. 11., shows the owner and chef clashing over a menu makeover and Abby soon realizes that the stakes are pretty high when she sees Flay's character on site.

“Tom Kingsley?” she says when she spots him. A co-worker replies, “The famous food critic?”

The chef looks right at home in the food-themed film. Albert Camicioli / Network / Discovery+

The scene then shifts to Flay saying, “I guess I’ve been spotted.”

The real-life restaurateur and cookbook author pops up at several points during the trailer and can even be seen in the kitchen at one point. So we have to wonder: Will he show off his cooking skills to Abby and Preston at any point during the film?

Either way, Flay's character seems pretty content to enjoy the ride and try the restaurant's signature dishes.

"I had just a lovely meal," he says at one point.

Flay isn't the only Food Network star to flex his acting muscles on discovery+ this holiday season. Master baker Duff Goldman also appears in a new film for the streaming service.

Titled "A Gingerbread Christmas," the new release also premieres on Nov. 11 and tells the story of Hazel Stanley (Tiya Sircar), an aspiring architect who heads home to Chicago for the holidays after she misses out on her dream job.

Hazel's father Ted (Sugith Varughese) runs a local bakery, Hazelnut, but has let the business fall apart after the death of his wife Judy. When Hazel sees an ad for a Christmas Bakeoff run by Chicago's "Cookie King," Mark Clemmons (Goldman), she's tempted to throw her hat in the ring and claim the $100,000 prize to save her family bakery.

While in town, Hazel meets a local contractor named James Meadows (Marc Bendavid), who is renovating the bakery for her father and also baking for the shop. Hazel and James soon decide to enter the contest and create an award-winning gingerbread design.

At the end of the trailer, Goldman prepares to announce the winner of the contest, saying, "The moment we've all been waiting for."

The baker is bringing plenty of holiday cheer. Yan Turcotte / Network / Discovery+

This is the second year that the Food Network has released full-length feature films for the holiday season, and Flay and Goldman are certainly following in the footsteps of Ree Drummond, who appeared in the network's first film last year.

The Pioneer Woman made her acting debut in "Candy Coated Christmas," a film where she played Bee, a bakery owner.

In addition to "A Gingerbread Christmas" and "One Delicious Christmas," discovery+ is also releasing two other holiday films on Nov. 11 featuring a few familiar faces from HGTV.

"Home Town" stars Ben and Erin Napier will appear in “A Christmas Open House” as small town home restoration experts. And Hilary Farr from "Love It or List It" will also appear in the film “Designing Christmas" as a historic homes expert.