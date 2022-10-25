Beyond Meat debuts new plant-based steak product

Beyond Meat is expanding their plant-based meat options.

The company announced on Oct. 24 that it will be launching Beyond Steak, a new plant-based protein that delivers a "juicy, tender bite of sliced steak tips."

According to the press release, Beyond Steak includes no GMOs or added antibiotics or hormones. It also states that the steak-like option has 21 grams of protein and in low in saturated fat, with 0 mg of cholesterol per serving.

Beyond Steak on a cooktop. Felicia Perretti / Courtesy of Beyond Meat

Beyond Steak will be available at Kroger and Walmart stores nationwide, as well select Albertsons and Ahold divisions and other retailers across the country.

The product, which comes chopped into bite-sized pieces, can easily be prepared in "just five minutes in a skillet or air fryer," offering meat lovers and vegetarians "flavorful and satisfying experience," the brand states.

Beyond Steak is the latest product to join its plant-based options. The company is also known for their Beyond Burgers, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Meatballs and Beyond Chicken, among other options.

Beyond Steak used in a stir fry. Courtesy of Beyond Meat

In May, Beyond Meat made headlines after it tapped Kim Kardashian as their “Chief Taste Consultant.” In the videos promoting her new role, she appeared tasting the company’s various products.

However, people on social media claimed that the reality star was “fake chewing” the food in the ads, writing that she wasn't actually seen eating the food.

Beyond Meat responded to the fan reactions, telling TODAY in a statement, “When we said Kim’s greatest asset is her taste, we meant it. Of course, she eats Beyond Burgers (and Beyond Chicken Tenders and Beyond Sausages…) in real life and on set.”

“That’s just one of the reasons why we love her and named her our Chief Taste Consultant,” the company continued, adding that they were “loving that more people are being introduced to us, our products, and our mission.”