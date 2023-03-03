Baskin-Robbins launches chicken-and-waffles-flavored ice cream, and it’s ruffling feathers

If you thought mustard, mac and cheese and biscuit-flavored ice creams were wacky, wait until you hear about the latest sweet-and-savory treat that's hoping to freeze out the competition.

On March 1, Baskin-Robbins released a new ice cream flavor that's inspired by a breakfast staple, but it's only around for a limited time.

Chick’n & Waffles, the brand's flavor of the month for March, mimics the flavor of the popular brunch delicacy and is made with a buttermilk waffle-flavored ice cream.

In case you’re wondering, no chickens were harmed in the production of this quirky ice cream flavor because it doesn’t actually contain any chicken. It does, however, have crispy chicken-and-waffle-flavored bites that are drizzled with a bourbon-maple syrup swirl.

Wondering what inspired this out-of-the-box flavor? Baskin-Robbins Director of Brand Marketing Hannah Suits attributed it to the "growing popularity" of chicken-and-waffle dishes on menus across the country.

“This flavor is a frozen twist on the iconic brunch dish, recreated in a deliciously deconstructed concept that is unique to our shops,” she said in a press release.

After Baskin-Robbins announced the new flavor on Twitter, social media users had a lot of feelings about it.

"Can’t wait to try this," one person tweeted in response.

"I’ve been ready my entire life," another wrote.

But not everyone was so convinced that this new flavor is actually a good idea.

"Sorry, gonna pass on that," one Twitter user wrote.

"WHY CHICKEN AND WAFFLES THAT DOES NOT WORK AS ICE CREAM," another person shouted.

Whether it strikes your fancy or not, Chick’n & Waffles ice cream has indeed arrived and it will be spotlighted during Baskin Robbins' first "bottomless brunch" in New York City on March 7. During the event, customers can score free unlimited scoops of the flavor between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET at the Baskin-Robbins at 1225 1st Ave. while supplies last.