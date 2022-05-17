Bakery mocks Depp-Heard trial with a doughnut shaped like a hand with a severed finger

An Australian bakery's TikTok video referencing Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation trial has sparked an intense social media debate.

Dessert Boxes, which describes itself as "Australia’s first Dessert Box company," posted a short clip earlier this month that appears to poke fun at an incident Depp testified about that led to him severing a finger.

In case you haven't been following the case, Depp claimed at one point during his testimony that his ex-wife threw a vodka bottle at him during an argument, which resulted in the glass severing the tip of his finger. Heard, however, claims that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor injured himself while smashing a phone when he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

At the beginning of Dessert Boxes' six-second video, you can see a box alongside a mini vodka bottle and a doughnut shaped like a hand, with the middle finger sticking out.

“We’re sending Amber Heard a dessert box," the person narrating the video says.

The camera then pans to someone quickly chopping off the edge of the middle finger. "We cut off the finger with a vodka bottle. We’ll throw that in for her, too," the person says and shows the box once again.

Afterwards, the camera pans to the severed "finger" and the narrator says, "And we’ll send Johnny Depp this piece."

Dessert Boxes captioned the post, “Will she like it?” along with the hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp.

The video, which has over 600,000 views, garnered mixed reactions from TikTok users.

Many viewers described the video as "hilarious" and "genius."

"Savages. I love their energy 🥰😂," one user commented.

Some suggested that a jelly version (to resemble blood) would have been more appropriate. "Please tell me there is a jelly version! 😂," another person commented.

Despite all the laughing emojis in the comments, many users found the video to be offensive.

“This is messed up,” one person wrote. “Yes because domestic abuse is such a good topic to joke about,” another commented.

Some users even vowed to stop supporting the business. “This is insensitive and quite triggering,” one wrote.

One of the bakery's followers captured the general reaction with this comment: “I think we all know it is not ok but it doesn’t make it any less hilarious."

Dessert Boxes did not immediately respond to TODAY Food's request for comment.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in damages, accusing her of ruining his reputation and career with domestic violence allegations, denying ever being physically violent with Heard. Heard has since countersued her ex-husband for $100 million, claiming she was only ever violent with Depp in self-defense.

The weeks-long court battle has captivated social media: The memes and jokes (which lean heavily pro-Depp and anti-Heard) are difficult to avoid and could have a "chilling effect" on survivors of domestic abuse, according to NBC News.

“I can’t imagine what this might be doing to someone who may eventually want to seek safety and support,” Ruth M. Glenn, chief executive officer of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, told NBC News. “Whether it’s Amber Heard or Johnny Depp, how dare us make fun and make light of someone who is sharing something very personal — no matter how we feel about that person.”