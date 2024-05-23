Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney really love sandwiches

Welcome to Dining with the Stars, a series where we sit down with celebrities and chefs to discuss all things food. Grab a seat at our table to find out their favorite restaurants, their dream dinner party guest list and more delicious details.

There’s something about sandwiches that “Vanderpump Rules” stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney can’t get enough of. Their widely anticipated sandwich shop, Something About Her, opened in West Hollywood, California on May 22 after two years of intense planning.

“I think everyone can agree that sandwiches are delicious,” Maloney tells TODAY.com in an exclusive interview. “There’s so much variety and things you can do with them so it felt like a no-brainer.”

Something About Her, which is not part of Lisa Vanderpump’s growing restaurant empire, is co-owned by Madix and Maloney. Chef Jamie Persky joined the team to execute the menu, which features sandwiches named after leading women in Hollywood.

“We made a list of iconic leading ladies that we are inspired by (and) that starred in some of our favorite rom-coms,” Maloney explains. “And then as we were tasting sandwiches, we were just like, ‘you know, this really tastes like a Reese.’”

The Reese, which costs $16, features seven-grain bread, chicken salad, small-batch balsamic mustard, gem lettuce, salt and pepper.

“I know that sometimes chicken salad can be a little bit, for lack of a better term, mushy,” Madix tells TODAY.com. “The chicken is so fresh — it’s delicious. The best chicken salad I’ve ever had.”

Other menu offerings include The Kerry (toasted six-grain bread, chickpea salad, kelp flakes, marinated fennel, preserved lemon, Kalamata olives, fennel fronds, gem lettuce, salt and pepper) and The Drew (a vegetarian sandwich with whipped, chive-infused goat cheese, mango jalapeño jam, shaved Pink Lady apples, cucumber, olive oil, balsamic glaze, arugula, fresh mint, salt and pepper). The Nancy, which is a nod to filmmaker Nancy Meyers, is Madix and Maloney’s take on a classic BLT.

In addition to sandwiches, Something About Her sells chips, assorted sweet treats and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including Avaline wine, which was co-founded by Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power.

“Nancy Meyers movies and everything was a big inspiration,” Maloney says of the shop.

The duo went so far as to hire Jon Hutman, Nancy Meyers’ production designer, to work on the interior of Something About Her. Hutman’s credits include “It’s Complicated,” “The Holiday,” “Something’s Gotta Give,” “The Tourist” and “Rock of Ages.”

“We really wanted something that felt cozy and timeless, and also had like a little bit of a California-meets-European Bistro,” Maloney says.

Madix notes the chandeliers and trellis work inside the restaurant were part of Hutman’s vision: “He was able to bring things to it that we hadn’t thought of.”

After a series of publicly documented setbacks surrounding the sandwich shop’s opening, Madix and Maloney say they feel fortunate to have had each other for support.

“I think that was a huge help, having like each other to lean on throughout,” Madix says.

The Bravo duo say they’ve also had time to reflect on the process, and they’re offering advice for other aspiring restauranteurs. (Bravo is owned by NBCUniversal, TODAY’s parent company.)

“I would say, make sure it’s someone that you really get along with and align with on the vision of the business long term — like where you both really see it going,” Maloney says. “We got lucky that we just innately kind of got each other and agreed on a lot of the decisions that needed to be made from the beginning and up until now.”

Now, the two reality stars are ready to take a bite out of the next chapter in their careers.

Something About Her is located at 640 N. Robertson Boulevard, in West Hollywood, California. It is open Wednesday through Sunday weekly from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Favorite restaurant in L.A.?

Katie: Otus Thai Kitchen & Coffee

Ariana: Casa Vega

Go-to comfort food?

Katie: Mexican

Ariana: Hot-and-sour soup

Dream dinner party guest list?

Katie: Rihanna, Anthony Bourdain, Lana Del Rey, Dolly Parton, Cher

Ariana: Beyoncé, Cher, Kelly Clarkson

Cooking at home or dining out?

Katie: I don’t know how to cook, so it’s dining out for sure

Ariana: Dining out