The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert Tuesday for Perdue's frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders labeled gluten free because they may be contaminated with foreign materials, specifically clear plastic and blue dye.

A recall hasn't been issued as the product isn't currently available for purchase.

Customers who may've purchased an affected product, sold at BJ's Wholesale Club locations nationwide, should check their freezers for:

42-ounce plastic bags labeled "Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders Gluten Free"

With a "Best if Used By: 07 12 23"

A lot number of 2193 (above the best-by date)

Establishment number of P-33944 (below the best-by date)

The products were produced on July 12. If you have an affected product, throw it away or return it.

The USDA discovered the contamination after BJ’s Wholesale Club reported a complaint it received from a consumer whose chicken tender “had a small piece of clear plastic and blue dye inside it," the health alert stated.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, per the USDA. Anyone who is concerned about having eaten an affected product should contact their health care provider.